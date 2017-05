Julio Iglesias lanza álbum de duetos “México & Amigos”

Hispanicize Texas Premieres July 29th at Houston’s Iconic Silver Street Studios HOUSTON, TX – May 11, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Texas finally has a home and a date! Hispanicize Media Group today announced that the inaugural Hispanicize Texas event will take place on Saturday, July 29th at Silver Street Studios in Houston, Texas. Silver Street Studios is a highly regarded arts and event complex …

CHLI Supports the People of Venezuela in Their Fight for Freedom and Democracy WASHINGTON, D.C – May 10, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) supports the people of Venezuela as they fight for their freedom and democracy. The policies of the Nicolas Maduro regime have resulted in extreme shortages of food, medicine, and other essential goods, and have led to a dire humanitarian …