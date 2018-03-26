Ito Ramen serves delightful, authentic Japanese cuisine 

In the age of fast food, microwave meals, and instant gratification, it is a pleasant change of pace to encounter an eatery with a genuine care for food and its customers. Ito Ramen, owned and operated by Kay Ito, is one of the newest underground spots that you’ll be hearing about in the ether.

A modest, post modern, and compact Ramen shop, Ito Ramen offers an intimate dining experience that you can share flying solo or with your friends. What sets Kay apart from other restaurateurs is her love for her customers and regulars. Countless anime characters and anime inspired art bedeck the walls of Ito Ramen, most of which has done by the hands local art students, also patrons at Ito Ramen.

“I have one man who comes in everyday, lunch, and dinner,” Kay Ot said. “I have another who comes at least once a week.”

The first dish I had the opportunity to experience was the Tonkotsu Ramen. To call it soup would do it a misjustice. Calling it superb was an obvious statement. The pork broth gave a flavor-quenching sensation that could felt drinking with a spoon or saturated in the noodles, pork meat, mushrooms, corn, and seaweed.

“Ramen has many layers, and that’s what I love about it,” Kay stated. “It takes a certain balance and balance. How to balance it is the most difficult part.”

To contrast to the second dish, I tried was the Tokyo Spicy Pork Ramen. With a little more kick and a boost in flavor, the Tokyo spicy Pork Ramen and Tonkotsu Ramen stood hand in hand in flavor content and “balance.”

It is rare to find food that compels your emotions. The one emotion felt in each pull of the noodles in my chopsticks was home. Warmth and familiarity, with cartoons characters most millennials grew up with, it was more than food; it was the evident care in which it was prepared that made it memorable.

Ramen was followed up by two delectable sides: fried tofu and karaaga fried chicken. Despite both items coming piping hot from the kitchen, it didn’t stop me from scooping them up with my chopsticks. The fried chicken was crunchy, and minimal grease to distract from the flavor. Paired with a spicy fish oil sauce, I could not devour it fast enough.

The tofu was in a league all its own. Fried and seasoned, and filled with hot juices, the fried tofu complemented the hot noodles of the ramen and the pork broth. All dishes were paired with Ito Ramens house made Matcha green Tea with tofu; A refreshing green drink that provides nutrients and a healthy alternative to Boba tea.

Kay says one the best things about having a small shop is that the customers become like friends to her. She wants her customers to feel at home when they are sitting in front of a hot bowl of delicious noodles. Along the walls of Ito Ramen, guests will continuously see the phrase Itadakimasu: “Grateful for delicious food”, a humble reminder and reinforcement to savor each bite.

Located at 14395 Blanco Rd, Ito Ramen celebrated their grand opening on Saturday March 24 and is ready to serve the hungry community it is a part of. Ito operates daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m and even does to go Ramen orders by request while in-store. Ito is a humble ramen bar that lives up to its statement: authentic Japanese Ramen.