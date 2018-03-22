History of Texan icon Juan Seguin

Juan N. Seguin, an important political and military leader in 19th century Texas history, was born in 1806 to Juan Jose Maria Erasmo Seguin and Josefa Becerra. The Seguins lived on the family ranch near the San Antonio River.

Seguin, a descendant of the early settlers of San Antonio, grew up in a ranching and farming community near the home of his grandfather Santiago Seguin, a prominent politician in the city. His mother taught him to read and write, while his dad’s instructions prepared him for a life in ranching and farming.

Seguin lived during a time of great political and military turmoil. Upon his birth, the Spanish flag flew over the main square of San Antonio. By his teens, his family lived under Mexican rule and saluted the Mexican flag. Within a few years, he was riding behind the flag of the newly created Republic of Texas. He fought the Mexican Army siding with the Texians at the Alamo and San Jacinto.

Ten years later Seguin signed up with the Mexicans as they fought the Americans in the Battle of Buena Vista. He returned to San Antonio after Texas became the newest state in the Union to see the American flag over Texas. Then, when Texas seceded with other southern states the flag of the Confederacy flew over the San Antonio plaza. After the Civil War, the Stars and Stripes once again waved proudly at the Main Plaza.

How Seguin adjusted to change and managed different allegiances to Spain, Mexico, Texas, and the United States has fascinated historians. He was perhaps the most notable of the early Tejanos. A good start to learn about Seguin is a book edited by Texas State University history professor, Jesus F. De la Teja which is titled, A Revolution Remembered: The Memoirs and Selected Correspondence of Juan N. Seguin.

In the front piece of the book, de la Teja writes of Seguin as a “controversial Tejano, who has not yet gained his rightful place among the more familiar names in the litany of illustrious patriots of the Texas Revolution.

When Mexico gained its independence from Spain in 1821, change came rapidly to Texas. Erasmo Seguin, Juan Seguin’s father, served as San Antonio’s alcalde in 1820 when Moses Austin arrived in the city seeking permission from the Spanish Crown to bring three hundred colonists to Texas.

Erasmo was sent by the Spanish governor to escort the Austins to Texas. Erasmo served as a key emissary for the colonization plan. Over the next fifteen years, the Seguins became Austin’s most trusted Tejano family.

Juan Seguin, like his father, saw benefits in Austin’s colonization project. Under Spanish rule, Texas was still a large empty territory which looked ever enticing to its expanding North American neighbor. The Crown believed that the offer of free land would entice immigrants to become loyal Spanish citizens.

At twenty-two, Juan Seguin had been elected alderman and five years later he won election as San Antonio’s alcalde, the top office in the city. His military career began soon after when he joined Stephen F. Austin and other Texians in support of the Mexican Federalist political party which believed in stronger states in contrast to the Centralists who favored a strong central government. Texas at the time was under a Mexican federalist governor who opposed Santa Anna and his party of Centralists.

The transfer of political power in Mexico City had left Juan Seguin and other Tejanos disappointed. Santa Ana created a Centralist government with almost dictatorial powers. Juan Seguin preferred a federalist government similar to the United States where Mexican states could have greater authority. Austin and other Texans believed in a new state of Texas within the newly formed federation of Mexican states.

Seguin’s opposition to the centralist Mexican government structure led him to side with the Texians and he entered the Alamo as Santa Ana’s army was arriving in San Antonio. While in the Alamo compound, Seguin was sent to seek help from the Texian militia in Gonzales, Texas.

With the fall of the Alamo in 1836, Juan Seguin joined forces with Sam Houston organizing a Tejano unit. Following their victory at San Jacinto, Seguin returned to San Antonio where he won election to the Texas Senate.

Seguin served in three congresses, but stepped down from the Senate when he was selected mayor of San Antonio. While mayor, he chose to assist the Federalists in Northern Mexico fighting against the Centralists party.

His engagement in Mexican affairs led to resentment and jealousy among the newly arrived American settlers.

Seguin resigned his post as San Antonio’s mayor in 1842 frustrated with constant confrontations regarding issues of property losses among his fellow Tejanos. That year Mexican forces attacked San Antonio in hopes of undoing the military loss of territory. Accused of betraying the Anglo Texians, and fearing for his safety, Seguin fled to Mexico with his family.

Professor de la Teja commented that “Seguin had a right to feel betrayed. Having defended the land of his birth against Mexico City, he was subsequently confronted by newcomers who treated him as if he were an alien in Texas.”

He returned to San Antonio after the end of the Mexican War in 1848 and served as a Bexar County constable in the 1850s. His last contribution to San Antonio politics was helping to establish the Bexar Country Democratic Party in 1855.

Seguin left San Antonio during the Civil War years and settled in Laredo where his son Santiago lived. He died in Laredo in 1890 at the age of 83.