Vitaminas y sus efectos

MIAMI, FL – December 13, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Organizers of Hispanicize 2018 (www.HispanicizeEvent.com), the 9th annual Latino trendsetters and newsmakers event for brands, digital creators, journalists and entertainment pros, today announced that Claudia Romo Edelman, Special Advisor for UNICEF, will serve as chairman of the event scheduled for April 17-19, 2018 in Miami’s …