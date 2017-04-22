It’s time for a serious ‘de-tax’

By Stephen Simpton, D.D.S.

Considering everything happening in the news recently, at best, we could call this week “taxing!” With this past Tuesday, April 18, marking the deadline for our national income tax filings, under any other circumstances that might have been considered the low point of the week for many individuals. Who could ever imagine Tax Day would be the best news headline of the week?!

Rather than relive the low points cascading across the media this week, we decided everyone could probably use a serious “de-tax.” And who better to provide this respite, than The Smile Center! So, we’re determined to find some uplifting ideas and topics to balance out these past few emotionally taxing days.

We’ve all seen pictures throughout the years of nature emerging from a devastating disaster – a flower blooming from the ashes, a lone tree budding out in a war-torn area, birds resiliently rebuilding their nests in a barren habitat. Just as Mother Nature always seems to find a way to bounce back, human nature tends to parallel this indomitable spirit.

In this spirit, San Antonio continues to move forward with our annual Fiesta celebrations. Observed for well over 100 years, Fiesta represents much more than just an excuse for a citywide party! In reality, the annual San Antonio Fiesta celebrations – which number in the hundreds, including both officially-sanctioned and other community gatherings – have a single purpose: to benefit nonprofit organizations and the military.

The 100 nonprofit organizations included in the official Fiesta Commission, plan tirelessly for the entire year to coordinate all the activities happening within the 10-day “Party With A Purpose.” This year, the event runs from April 20 – 30, with an overall economic impact totaling well over $1 million for community organizations!

And, while the funding from Fiesta activities provides crucial support for these organizations, the donations are not just monetary. Each year, more than 75,000 volunteers participate in making Fiesta events a success! Even the City of San Antonio government and their leaders lend their support each year, allowing the streets to be turned over for various parades and activities, issuing official Proclamations and countless permits and marshaling thousands of city employees to provide additional security and post-event clean-up.

And, in this citywide spirit of giving back, each year The Smile Center enlists the assistance of our patients and community partners to participate in the charitable activities. For our fourth year, we’re partnering with Project Fiesta to benefit the amazing work done by Any Baby Can.

Located in the heart of an original San Antonio neighborhood, our Las Palmas location of The Smile Center stages our annual “Fiesta Smiles” community initiative. We’ve created a special “Fiesta Edition” of our Smiling Sammy coloring sheet, which can be picked up at any of our six locations citywide and for every sheet turned in at our Las Palmas location, we will donate $1 toward Any Baby Can. There’s no catch… all anyone has to do to make a difference in our community is to drop off a Fiesta Sammy at Las Palmas and you’ve shared a little sunshine and a lot of smiles with all the families Any Baby Can helps throughout the year!

Take this opportunity to share some goodwill – enjoy Fiesta – and show we continue to rise above the “bad” to spread some “good” this week. And, remember any donations you make to nonprofit organizations can also be tax deductible… which will help you next April 15. What better way to “de-tax” from the “taxing” events of this week, than to share a few “Fiesta Smiles!”

