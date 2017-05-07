Successful treatments for neck and shoulder pain

By Dr. Mark De Anda

A common problem treated in physical therapy is neck pain combined with shoulder pain. People may experience shooting, numbing or tingling called “radiculopathy” into either arm, or pain traveling into the area behind the neck. So how does a physical therapist help? Well, as with all effective treatments, we go to the source of the problem which leads to fast, effective relief for our patients.

A main cause of neck and shoulder pain is poor posture. The clients we treat work at a desk or computer for eight or more hours a day, or 2,000 hours per year. With time, his or her posture will break down resulting in a forward head, rounded shoulders, and a hump in the middle of the back or also known as “jorobado”. If things don’t change people may eventually experience changes in the neck bones, stiff neck joints, overly tight neck muscles, shoulder blade muscle spasms and other permanent postural changes.

Poor posture causes other problems

Poor postural habits change the way your arms rest on your back. This leads to something called injury of the rotator cuff muscles with one shoulder higher than the other.

Try this yourself:

Sit with good posture. Shoulder blades are pulled back and down. Low back is slightly arched. Eyes are looking forward and level. Chin is up. Raise your arms as high as you can. Usually you can raise your arms close to 160 degrees or near vertical. Now sit with poor posture. Slouch your lower back. Round your shoulders forward. Let your chin and eyes drop forward. Now try and raise your arms overhead. Most people will experience a 60 degree decrease in range of motion or more.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is the pinching of nerve roots of the arms producing symptoms often mistaken for shoulder tendonitis, elbow tendonitis, nerve root pain or musculoskeletal pain of the neck and shoulder. A physical therapist, who specializes in neck and back pain, can easily tell you what your cause of pain is.

If you are truly suffering from both neck and shoulder pain and with shooting pain running down your arms, schedule an appointment with a doctor of physical therapy, who specializes in neck and back pain.

My name is Dr. Mark De Anda and I’m a physical therapist located at 2322 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio 78212. Call me today at (210) 314-6725 and schedule your appointment. I can confirm exactly what the cause of your pain is, and I will also give you a written plan of exactly what a successful treatment looks like.