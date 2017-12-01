Open Enrollment Ends in Two Weeks, We’re Reaching Millennials

By Maggie Jo Buchanan

There are only two weeks left in open enrollment and organizations across San Antonio are working harder than ever to ensure that this season is a success. Under Trump’s direction, funding for outreach and ads was virtually eliminated this season, 80-90% of which has traditionally been used to drive sign ups during the last two weeks of open enrollment. On-the-ground organizations that help people get enrolled also saw severe funding cuts, meaning resources that consumers have previously counted on have been reduced as well.

Enrolling young adults has been an essential goal of this year’s open enrollment season. But young people have an undeserved bad rap when it comes to getting covered and these assumptions about whether young people value coverage ultimately drive down enrollment rates. The stereotype of the young adult who doesn’t want insurance is just that: a stereotype.

In fact, Millennials are the generation that has benefited the most from the ACA. We represent only 30 percent of the total U.S. population but 46 percent of the newly insured. Far from rejecting health insurance coverage, young people recognize its importance. This summer, one young Texan explained to me how the ACA allowed him to stay on his parents’ plan until he landed his first job with full benefits at age 24: “I can’t imagine living with the insecurity of not being insured from age 18 to 23.”

In the San Antonio area, we saw an 8 percent drop in the young adult uninsured rate between 2015 and 2016. And across Texas the gains are clear—the uninsurance rate for those age 18-34 has dropped by more than a third.

We know young people value coverage, those who remain uninsured, largely from low and middle income families, have often witnessed first hand the tragedies that can occur when people lack access to care.

That is why my organization — Young Invincibles– is committed to pushing back against what is actually the most significant barrier to young adult enrollment: misinformation around cost.

We’re reminding San Antonio that over 80 percent of Texans shopping on the marketplace qualify for financial assistance. We’re also ensuring that news reports about rising costs don’t confuse people on the availability of affordable options. In fact about 3 in 4 Texans can get a plan for under $75 this year, and a 27 year old making $22,000 per year can get a bronze plan starting at $9.

As we reach out to this critical population in the last days of open enrollment, it is vital to keep in mind that most uninsured Millennials don’t see themselves as invincible superheroes instead, they’re weighting being able to pay all their bills at the end of the month against the myth that buying insurance will keep them from doing so.

Open Enrollment runs through December 15. If you need coverage, get it by visiting HealthCare.Gov or by going to organizations such as Foundation Communities, which will have walk-in hours for in person assistance. If you’re all set — help us spread the word! Share the December 15th deadline with your friends and neighbors and online. Young people are ready to get covered, you can help them do so.

