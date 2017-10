Kool Smiles invita a todos los niños a que participen en “Operation Troop Treats”

Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities to host its premiere conference on Hispanic higher education, Oct. 28-30, San Diego, California SAN ANTONIO, TX – October 25, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) will hosts its 31st Annual Conference “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Driving America’s Prosperity” Oct. 28-30, 2017, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, in San Diego, California. The conference event is expected to draw a record number …

CulturIntel/Hispanicize Big Data Report Reveals Latino Attitudes Towards Silicon Valley SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 19, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – A new Big Data report by CulturIntel and Hispanicize Media Group reveals that U.S. Latinos generally have a negative perception about applying for or working at most of the iconic brands of Silicon Valley. The latest report demonstrates why there’s a large cultural gap …