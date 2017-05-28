Impingement: What you need to know about shoulder pain

By Dr. Mark De Anda

Last week we talked about shoulder pain and the rotator cuff, this week we are going to continue with covering the most common causes of shoulder pain that I see in my clinic.

If the pain is ignored by doing nothing or masked with medication, these muscles become overworked in that small tunnel and they may be squeezed. This is called impingement. Impingement may start with a little irritation but can quickly get to the point of tearing or ripping the rotator cuff or the bicep muscles. In severe cases they can rip completely and may require surgery to regain normal movement.

Impingement may also occur with the shoulder blade. The shoulder blade takes a lot of stress off the shoulder joint. Both the shoulder joint and the shoulder blade have to work in a rhythm. The first part of a moving arm is handled by the shoulder joint, and then when you reach out in front of you, the shoulder blade picks up the work and finally reaching over the head is again handled by the shoulder joint.

When this rhythm is off that’s when impingement begins to occur on the rotator cuff or bicep muscle. If the shoulder blade is weak or not in rhythm, it will put more stress in the shoulder joint causing pain or impingement. The muscle around the shoulder blade attaches it to our back and holds our shoulder blade steady as we reach out with our arm. So, if the shoulder blade is not held steady or stable with these muscles, this as well can lead to impingement.

Poor posture can also cause impingement. Our bodies were made to work well in the right position. If proper position is off, then we are working against our shoulder joint. Let’s put this concept to the test on the wrist joint. Hold your hand straight in the air in front of you. Make a strong fist. Doesn’t that feel powerful! Ok, now open your hand, bend your wrist and make a fist again. Does your fist feel just as powerful? Our shoulders must remain in a back and down position in order to work efficiently and in rhythm. Again, once we begin to do work with our shoulder out of rhythm, this begins the road to impingement.

It is very important not to ignore shoulder pain. My name is Dr. Mark De Anda, and I’m a doctor of physical therapy located in central San Antonio. Call (210) 314-6725 and schedule an appointment today! I can conform exactly what causes your pain and I will also give you a written plan of exactly what a successful treatment looks like.