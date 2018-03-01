H-E-B announces limited edition Selena shopping bag

H-E-B and The Selena Foundation are excited to announce the release of a limited-edition bag, featuring the Queen of Cumbia, Selena.

On Friday, the limited-edition reusable bags will be sold for $2 at select H-E-B stores across Texas and online at HEB.com. Made of 100-percent recyclable material, the fashionable totes will be available exclusively at H-E-B while supplies last. Limit two bags per person.

“At H-E-B, we’re excited to offer our customers this commemorative Selena bag, which is a tribute to such a beloved personality whose music continues to inspire people everywhere,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising.

H-E-B worked with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the design for the chic tote, which features iconic images of the Latin music superstar and the title “Queen of Cumbia” in bold, pink letters. On Wednesday Feb. 28, H-E-B and Quintanilla revealed the collector’s item on H-E-B’s Facebook page.

On Friday, the bags will go on sale in H-E-B stores starting at 9 a.m. and online at HEB.com starting at noon. Bags also will be conveniently available through H-E-B Curbside and home delivery via hebtoyou.com.

As part of this partnership, H-E-B will donate $25,000 to The Selena Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to community and educational initiatives. The Selena Foundation will dedicate funds from this donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

“Working with H-E-B to create this bag was a highlight for me,” Quintanilla said. “This bag will help The Selena Foundation give back to our community and gives Selena’s fans something to tote around.”

Next month, H-E-B will sponsor the fireworks finale at the Fiesta de la Flor Festival on April 13-14 in Corpus Christi. Fiesta de la Flor presented by CITGO is a two-day festival that honors Selena’s life and legacy. Tickets to the festival can be purchased at H-E-B stores and online at www.fiestadelaflor.com.