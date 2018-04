Piñatas en El Barrio brilló en Fiesta San Antonio 2018

Hispanicize 2018 Announces WINNER of 3rd Annual ‘Latino Perfect Pitch’ Small Business Competition — Three Finalists presented their small business ideas at Hispanicize 2018, with grand prize winner taking home $5,000 —

Sedano’s Supermarkets and República Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership MIAMI, FL – April 25, 2018 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE – HISPANICIZE WIRE) – República, one of America’s leading and fastest-growing cross-cultural marketing and communications agencies, commemorates a decade of trust and partnership with Sedano’s Supermarkets, one of America’s leading independent grocers, and the largest Hispanic retailer in the country. The chain of grocery stores first …