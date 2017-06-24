Whiskey Tree opens for lunch

San Antonio restaurant, Whiskey Tree Bar & Grill, located at 7905 Bandera Rd. #3, has officially opened its doors for lunch Monday through Friday starting at 11a.m.

The spacious venue features a diverse menu, from traditional bar style appetizers and entrees to hearty meals that are sure to please. The bar and grill first opened their doors in November 2016 with operating owner Michael Teran running a tight ship.

For the past seven months, the restaurants have exceeded their goals by expanding hours and adding live music to provide customers more options for the Leon Valley area. Teran expounded that he wanted the bar and grill to be a simple place for patrons with a relaxed ambience.

“I did not want to reinvent the wheel, I just wanted to have a place where people knew it was going to be good food,” Teran told La Prensa. “I just wanted the menu to be simple by including items such as burger or nachos. We did not overwhelm people because we just wanted to give a good quality product no matter what.”

I recently visited the restaurant to try the menu, and I must recommend that you pair the entrees with a beer, cocktail or martini. The first items that I tried were the parmesan and lemon pepper chicken wings.

Biting into the starter, the skin was crispy and the taste carried a hint of butter, vinegar and spice with lemon pepper. On the inside, there was enough chicken to make it substantial, but do not eat it without the skin because that is a treasure trove of flavor.

The next item was the Dirty BLT Sandwich with bacon, roma tomatoes, lettuce, topped with a fried egg and French fries. The sandwich had a combined crunchy satisfaction from the vegetables as well as the bacon, rounded out with the savory addition of the toast holding the sandwich together. The fries were more than just a tasty companion to the meal offering a complete flavor palate.

Overall, my experience at Whiskey Tree Bar & Grill was a delicious blend of traditional bar cuisine with a comfy experience. Although the bar and grill has been opened for less than a year, Teran would like the restaurant to get busier. He would also like to see the entertainment venue expand to daily shows where people can enjoy their food, while listening to live music.

“I hope there is a line out the door. I hope people consider us when they want to have a big gathering without having to go to downtown,” continued Teran. “I am more than hopeful that we are going to be one of the most sought out places to hang out in five years, hopefully sooner.”

Whiskey Tree Bar & Grill is open Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. To view kitchen hours, visit their website online at http://whiskeytreesa.com/. On Friday and Saturday, they host live music starting at 9 p.m.

You can also visit their Facebook page to check out upcoming performances at www.facebook.com/whiskeytreesa, Twitter and Instagram under @whiskeytreesa.