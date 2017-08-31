Texas Sugar Daddies satiates Alamo City sweet tooth

Imagine coming up with a sweet idea at a party for a local business, and it resulting in success— this was the case for Christopher Espinoza and David Martinez.

Since April, Texas Sugar Daddies, a local baking company has won over San Antonio one patron at a time with products that take you back to childhood. Espinoza, who is from the Texas valley and Martinez from Bay City create cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and lollipops. Their flavors include Atole de Arroz, Strawberry Daiquiri w/Chamoy & Chili Powder, Concha and even Hot Cheetos Cupcakes.

Their dream started as a way to create an outlet from work and to create unique treats for their wives and kids. They are brothers from other mothers who taught them family recipes and gave them a love for food and family.

“We both wanted to create a project that stepped away from our eight-to-five gig, and here we are today,” said Espinoza to La Prensa. “We’ve known each other since 2003 when we went to Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), and we both work in the Social Security Department. I could not have picked a better business partner.”

I was recently invited to Espinoza’s house to try these authentic cupcakes on a hot summer afternoon. Walking into Espinoza’s kitchen, you can smell the sweetness of cinnamon and the sourness from chamoy, making me wonder if the cupcakes are infused with both ingredients.

I was presented with Mexican Wedding Cookies and polvorones. Biting into the wedding cookies, there was a hint of salt and virtually melted on my tongue, along with a strong, pecan flavor. The polvorenes were the perfect cinnamon treat in every bite.

The next item to taste test was the Strawberry Daiquiri with chamoy. The frosting left something to be desired but the cupcake itself was inspired with its simplicity.

My favorite cupcakes to try were the Concha and the Piña Colada. The concha cupcake tasted exactly like the Mexican sweetbread. The topping was perfectly firm and the breading was moist. I also picked up hints of cinnamon and butter.

The Piña Colada was out of this world and what I classify as one of the best cupcakes in the bunch. The frosting added a perfect amount of cream with the added sweetness from the cherry and pineapple lining up. As you bite into the pineapple and vanilla flavored bread, it is like biting into a pineapple upside down cake, but only better.

Overall, my experience at Texas Sugar Daddies was unforgettable and I would like to see the business develop into a storefront for everyone to enjoy. I did truly feel like I was a kid again.

They are happy with how the business is flourishing and would like to expand their brand a little further. Both men have discussed creating a series of Texas themes in their pastries including aguas frescas and paletas.

“The possibilities are endless. We would like to move forward with a food truck, add employees to prep and get ready to keep our full time job,” said Martinez. “We would like to also have 20,000 followers on Facebook because it is our main source to show people our brands. We would also like to have merchandise including t-shirts to market ourselves.”

If you are interested in taking an adventure back to your childhood, contact Texas Sugar Daddies at (210) 857-2453 or visit www.texassugardaddies.com. You can also follow the Texas Sugar Daddies’ adventures on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TexasSugarDaddies and Instagram @texassugardaddies.