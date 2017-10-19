Taco Cabana unveils new additions to the menu

This month, Taco Cabana introduces three limited time only Flame-Grilled Chicken Tacos, a Premium Margarita made with Blue Agave Lunazul Tequila and a new Kids’ Meal addition: Crispy Chicken Bites.

“Since 1978, Taco Cabana has offered fresh and exciting menu offerings grounded in our heritage and history and we continue that tradition with our new Flame-Grilled Chicken Tacos, Premium Lunazul Tequila Margaritas, and our new Kids’ Meal. We invite all our guests to try them or any of the other great items we have on our menu,” said Danny Meisenheimer, Taco Cabana SVP chief operating officer.

The Flame-Grilled Chicken Tacos are each made with savory chicken breasts seasoned with a fajita spice blend. Guests have three flavors to choose from:

Grilled Peppers & Onions with Salsa Roja (sautéed red and green peppers, blend of grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Salsa Roja and a squeeze of fresh lime juice)

(sautéed red and green peppers, blend of grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Salsa Roja and a squeeze of fresh lime juice) Roasted Poblanos, Ranchero & Cheese (roasted Poblano chiles, melted Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses and slow-simmered Ranchero Sauce)

(roasted Poblano chiles, melted Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses and slow-simmered Ranchero Sauce) Bacon & Jalapeño with Salsa Ranch(melted Cheddar and Jack cheeses, roasted jalapeño chiles, Salsa Ranch and thick-cut, double-smoked Bacon)

Flame-Grilled Chicken Tacos are $2.29 each or mix and match any three for $5.99. Tax not included. The Flame-Grilled Chicken Tacos are available for a Limited Time Only beginning October 9.

The new Taco Cabana Kids’ Meal includes breaded 100% white meat, antibiotic-never chicken bites, choice of rice & beans or chips & queso, choice of Mott’s® Apple Juice or kids’ drink, two flour tortillas and a chocolate chip cookie for $4.99. All other Taco Cabana Kids’ Meals now include guest choice of Mott’s Apple Juice or kids’ drink and a chocolate chip cookie as well.

The new house-made Premium Margaritas are made with 100% Blue Agave Lunazul Tequila. Lunazul Tequila comes from a 250-year-old family tradition and is hand-crafted and distilled in small batches for consistent high-quality flavor. Lunazul Tequila is an award-winning tequila for great taste and exceptional quality. The Premium Margaritas are a permanent item on Taco Cabana’s menu.

Each is served in a 12-ounce cup for $5.75 or $3 during Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.