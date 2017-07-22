Steel City Pops opens its doors in S.A.

Price Range: $

Steel City Pops, located at 812 S Alamo St Suite 101, opened their doors earlier this month and it is getting quite a buzz for selling creative popsicles.

Then again, customers are currently craving a cool treat to break the heat with flavors including Lavender lemonade, Pineapple Jalapeño, Chocolate Chili and Coffee. Whether you are in the mood for creamy, fruity or cookie pops, these delectable pops cost between $3-$4.50 or a little extra if you want it dipping, drizzled or dredge.

Steel City Pops General Manager Ben Cleveland expounds that he enjoys working for this crafty store due to many of its qualities including providing customers with natural and healthy options. The Instagram-worthy pops are sweetened with raw, organic cane sugar and never carry artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. All pops are gluten-free and vegetarian, but there is also a vegan-friendly option.

“I’m very passionate about the local emphasis of our company. I’m excited about not just making a product people enjoy, but a product that represents a local economy and community that is self-supporting,” said Cleveland. “All of our territories have their own unique relationships with farmers and producers of local ingredients, and I’m pumped to be developing those same relationships here in San Antonio.”

According to the NPD Group, people spent $13.7 billion on frozen items during the summer, not including restaurant sales. In any given two-week period, according to research by NPD Group, 40 percent of Americans will eat ice cream—that’s nearly as large a share as will drink coffee (47 percent.)

The idea of opening the store came in the hot months of 2002 when owner Jim Watkins was on vacation with my family in Nashville. They discovered a shop called Las Paletas that they found were delicious, natural and healthy.

Ten years later, Watkins decided it was time to fulfill a lifelong dream of opening his own restaurant in Homewood, Alabama. After the store opened, it became such an instant success that he extended stores around the country including Georgia, Kentucky and Texas.

Now that the store has reached out to San Antonio, Cleveland would like to use this store as a trial run to see how customers are enjoying the experience as well as the menu. Cleveland emphasized the importance of building this business one day at a time before opening new stores.

“We do plan on growing beyond this one store, we really hope to grow and build other stores in San Antonio, especially the North Side,” continued Cleveland. “We really want to see how our first store does in San Antonio.”

Steel City Pops is opened Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 a.m. to 11p.m. For more information, visit www.steelcitypops.com or call (210) 963-6540.

You can also check out their newest creation by following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/steelcitypopssanantonio, Twitter under @steelcitypopssa and Instagram under @steelcitypopssanantonio.