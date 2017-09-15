Shake Shack opens their doors in S.A.

Shake Shack, located at 7427 San Pedro Avenue, have recently opened their doors in San Antonio and foodies are ready to devour the sweet and savory menu.

Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef burgers, cage-free chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle-cut fries, craft beer and wine.

The Park North Shack is concocting a selection of local frozen custard concretes: Shack Attack (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles), Peanut Butter Park (vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce and Bird Bakery peanut butter-chocolate chip monster cookie) and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of The Granary ‘Cue & Brew buttermilk chess pie).

The menu will also feature the San Antonio-exclusive Lockhart Link Burger, a cheeseburger topped with griddled Kreuz Market jalapeno cheese sausage link with ShackSauce and pickles. Guests can also enjoy local brews from Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, Pedernales Brewing Company and Lone Star and a rotating seasonal brew from Alamo Brewing Company. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of Federalist Cabernet and Simi Sauvignon Blanc.

I recently went to go try the menu and walking in; I must warn you that there was a long line (typical for an opening) as well as small space. The menu had some good dishes, however, there were also some that left something to be desired.

The first item that I tried off the menu was the Smoke Shack, a cheeseburger with all-natural smoked niman ranch bacon, chopped cherry pepper and ShackSauce. Although it was the signature dish on the menu, it was not the best thing on the menu. The peppers and ranch did not pair well with the cheeseburger, making its flavor reminiscent of barbecue smoking chips.

However, the next item I tasted, the Spicy Chick’n Sandwich, was very tasty. Carrying ingredients including buttermilk herb mayo, pickles and lettuce, I enjoyed that the chicken was legitimately spicy and the bread was buttery and slightly sweet.

The cheese fries were also a great item for which I would like to return due to the crunchiness of the fries as well as the cheese being a perfect combination of savory and creamy. However, I was a little disappointed that the fries were a little cold when I first tried them.

The best part of the tasting was the dessert as I had the opportunity to try the Black and White Milkshake with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. It was the perfect amount of sweet and substantial.

Overall, I would highly recommend attending, however, bear in mind what to choose on the menu.

In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Park North Shack’s tabletops are made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs were designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths were crafted by Stack using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Shake Shack is opened Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm. For more information, visit www.shakeshack.com or call (210) 277-4770. You can also follow Shake Shack on social media with their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shakeshackparknorth and on Twitter under @shakeshack.