San Antonio Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary flavor

Prepare your taste buds for a wild ride because San Antonio’s Winter Restaurant Week is back.

Culinaria, San Antonio’s premier food and wine non-profit organization, will begin Restaurant Week on Monday, January 15 and last through Saturday, January 27 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels. With each meal ordered, all participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds, one dollar from each lunch menu and two dollars from each dinner menu ordered.

Participating restaurants will offer an array of prix-fixe menus, encompassing three-course lunch and/or dinner menus within two different pricing tiers: Tier 1 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $15 for lunch and $35 for dinner. Tier 2 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $10 for lunch and $25 for dinner.

“So much has changed in the culinary scene since our organization came to be and that is certainly exciting for San Antonio,” Culinaria vice president Ginger Robinson. “Our approach has always been to evolve with the changes and always evaluate what’s working and what isn’t. Rather than emulating other events, we’ve really worked to stay true to San Antonio.”

An estimated 34.4 million tourists around the world visit the Alamo City, according to the City of San Antonio. This designation further promotes San Antonio internationally and amid the Tricentennial, this designation will be a catalyst for locals and tourists.

San Antonio has transformed from Tex-Mex territory into cuisine from around the world including Argentinian, Indian and Japanese food made by noteworthy chefs. In November, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated San Antonio, Texas, a Creative City of Gastronomy, making San Antonio part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The local food movement and enthusiasm for sustainable programs spurred the dramatic evolution of San Antonio’s culinary landscape and inspired the grassroots effort to apply for the UNESCO acknowledgement. The extensive application took several months to complete and was submitted on June 16, 2017.

As the group prepared the application, they also received guidance and endorsements from scholars at the University of Texas-San Antonio and the Institute of Texan Cultures, The Culinary Institute of America and The Witte Museum, several professional associations and the generous vote of confidence from the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO.

“The designation is a great honor for San Antonio and means for Culinaria that we continue to do what we have been doing, which is to promote San Antonio as a culinary destination,” continued Robinson. “We’ll continue with our events and look forward to a bigger spotlight showcasing our local culinary talent.”

This event highlights some of the best local chefs and restaurants in town; and the opportunity to support Culinaria’s mission and continued outreach initiatives, including their work within the community on the importance of conservation and sustainable farming practices through The Farm.

Proceeds will go towards The Farm, located at I-10 and Huebner next to Magnolia Pancake Haus’s main property on Huebner Rd. The 6.6 acre property project will cost an estimated $6.5 million and Culinaria is partnering with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) City Farm and the University of Houston’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management. The project plans to promote and educate the importance of homegrown meals as well as to be aware of the food insecurity arising in San Antonio.

For more information, visit www.culinariasa.org.