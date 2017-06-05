San Antonio chef competes for James Beard Award

San Antonio Chef, Edward Garcia III of The Box Street Social, represents San Antonio in the Blended Burger Project, hosted by the James Beard Foundation, which began on May 29 and will continue until July 31.

To vote for the hometown chef, Edward Garcia III, you can click here: http://bit.ly/2s1cWJ0, or go to www.jamesbeard.org, click on programs to find the Blended Burger Project, and from there pick the vote tab to find The Box Street Social.

In order for The Box Street Social to win, they must compete in a social media battle, fighting for a top five spot among over 300 restaurants nationwide. Chef Edward Garcia III is calling upon the local San Antonio community to vote daily (every 24 hours) and help him bring home the win for San Antonio. Additionally, those who vote will also earn a chance to win a paid trip for two to the Beard House for the Blended Burger event.

The Box Street Social brings the true art of cooking to the world of catering. They’ve mixed their knowledge of food science and nutrition to provide guests with a tasteful experience that is both pleasing to the eye as well as to the palate. The burger they have chosen to compete for the Blended Burger Project is their Bacon Jam Slider.

The Bacon Jam Slider, incorporates house ground brisket, angus chuck and baby bella mushrooms. The burger patty is served on a toasted sesame seed bun and spread with a house-made roasted garlic mayo, then topped with melted cheddar cheese, spring greens and a smokey bacon jam. This burger is sure to please!

The Blended Burger Project is a competition held by the James Beard Foundation and the Mushroom Council to encourage healthy and sustainable choices in the food industry. The beef-and-mushroom-blended burger is also known as “The Blend.” Together the two promote this blend because of its culinary innovation.

The James Beard Foundation is a national nonprofit created for the advancement in the culinary field. With programs to teach, educate, create and support chefs from all around the nation, the foundation has become an established name in the food industry. Only few and elite chefs have the opportunity to claim an award from this organization.

The Box Street Social recently debuted their Bacon Jam Burger on June 3 at Alamo Beer. There will be several other opportunities to try the burger over the next two months. Please visit The Box Street Social’s website or follow them on social media to find out when and where.