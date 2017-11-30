Rosella takes flight at The Rand

Price Range: $$

San Antonians and tourists have a great amount to celebrate as Rosella at The Rand, located at 114 E Houston St, as they opened their second location in the downtown area.

At the bigger location, the shop offers coffee and tea, happy hour with a full bar, breakfast, lunch and dinner and Sunday brunch. Rosella has graced its presence at the Jones Avenue location since 2014. However, co-owner Charles Gonzalez saw the shop’s potential to expand not only in size, but also in offering more behind the counter to cater to the customer’s needs.

“I’m excited to do this second location because it is a lot different and what our original one is because we have a full bar, full kitchen and we have a chef who is doing a lot of cool things we could not do at the other space,” said Gonzalez to La Prensa.

I recently visited the location and walking in, you feel as if you are in the Great Gatsby era. The gold touch to the walls runs throughout the space with a beautiful bar that can serve guests a drink or two.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow customers to see the future of what San Antonio has to offer including the construction of the Frost Tower and the Majestic Theatre. With the ambience set, it was time for me to try some delicious meals.

For the breakfast entree, chef Rafael Peña whipped me up the Avocado Toast with citrus olive oil, cumin and sea salt (also one of Rosella’s staples). It was crunchy at first bite, but then it melted in your mouth as you tasted the avocado mixed with cumin. I found the taste really unique and outside the box, reminding me of Indian food on bread. I would recommend for those who want something simple and light way to start their day.

If you want something heartier, I would recommend The Rosella Burger with Fontina, kale chips, red onions and Calabrian pepper aioli with Kennebec French Fries. Biting into the burger was crunchy, gooey and even grease-free adventure. The onion added a citrus effect pairing well with the cheesy side of burger. It had the perfect amount of salt. The fries were also cooked well and added another layer of crunchiness to the entrée.

If you are looking for a fancy dinner, try the Seared Scallops with daikon and mango, yuzu vinaigrette, miso aioli and finger lime. The scallops were crunchy on top, gummy yet firm in the middle and sourness and citrus at the bottom with the help of the daikon. All of the flavors ended with a sweet mango flavored note.

This was, in my opinion, my favorite dish on the menu because it was light, it was not too salty and it almost felt as if you got a small dessert flavor at the end. It also seemed as if Peña was giving it a Mexican twist to the All-American fare with the daikon and mango with a spicy topping. Who knew that fish and fruit could be executed with so much panache?

Overall, my experience was a time warp filled with a yummy crunch all around, and I would highly recommend my readers to take a look and taste of Rosella. The shop has extended services to H-E-B at the Alon Market and will soon open up at H-E-B at Lincoln Heights.

With great opportunities ahead for Rosella, Peña takes this experience with gratefulness and a grain of salt.

“I don’t feel like we have competition because we are in the neighborhood,” said Peña. “It is so exciting to be a part of that rising culinary culture in San Antonio. I do feel like we do want to be distinct and unique by building up the food San Antonio has to offer.”

Rosella at the Rand is opened Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the shop, visit www.rosellacoffee.com.