‘Range’ highlights palate of American flavors

Range, located at 125 E. Houston St. is a new modern American chop house from acclaimed San Antonio chef and restaurateur Jason Dady.

A distinctly Texan concept, Range pays tribute to the Lone Star State’s rich heritage and ranching culture with world-class angus beef from 44 Farms in Cameron, TX, fresh seafood delivered daily from the Gulf Coast, and wild game sourced from deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Chef Dady is also leading the charge in making San Antonio the next big food city to watch.

“I’ve always had the desire to do kind of a chop house in San Antonio, bringing in a fresh new approach to a classic steakhouse,” said Chef Dady to La Prensa. “The key is that downtown is having a re-emergence of viability. Places like Geekdom, Westin Center and Frost Bank Tower is a game changer for San Antonio. [Range] is a perfect fit at the right time for any occasion.”

Walking into the eatery, the blue rustic ambiance spirals throughout the two-story restaurant that features a second floor, semi-open kitchen that brings Range’s chef-driven culinary prowess to the forefront. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow the vibrant bustle of the iconic Riverwalk to take center stage ascending to the second floor evoking Texas’ grand past and present to provide a distinctly modern setting for diners.

The first plate that came out for my tasting was the South Texas Beef Tartare with “Parisa,” sharp cheddar, poblano and jalapeño. I enjoyed the citrus and spicy taste of the dish and the added crunch from the saltine crackers. The meat was supple, but the overall flavor was sumptuous and complex.

The next dish that I tried was the Smoked Gouda Cauliflower Gratin, although a family side dish, it could stand on its own. Chef Dady’s creation made me think that this was better than a baked potato.

The creaminess of the Gouda, the softness of the cauliflower and the crunchiness of the meat made the dish dreamy and divine. It was like tasting something your mother made on Thanksgiving. I even dipped the crackers from the previous onto the gooey cheese sauce.

The main entrée was the Creekstone Farms Beef Tenderloin Filet, one that infused many layers of flavor. The top was charred with crunchiness from the peppercorns, the middle was tender with subtlety and the bottom provided the salty punch perfect for the dish.

I am usually not a fan of rare meat, however, Chef Dady converted me with each sublime bite. I could note that he put much thought into this dish to balancing out the flavor and the texture of the filet. I only felt teased that the portion was not as big as my head.

As many of my readers know, I have a major sweet tooth and wanted to end my experience with something sweet. I chose the Chocolate Cremeaux and Peanut Butter Mousse with dark and milk chocolate, candied peanut nougat and pretzels. The mouse had a more solid texture of pudding with a balance of sour, while the peanut butter sweetened the dish and the nougat added crunch. Every bite was a divide between sweet and sour, something worth trying if you are up for a palette adventure.

After finishing up my experience, my waiter explained that every customer that walks into Range gets a free blue cotton candy. This was something Chef Dady wanted to end each customer’s experience on a sweet note. Boy, that cotton candy was gone in five minutes.

Overall, my experience was one that “ranged” from crunchiness to subtlety. Something that Chef Dady deserved praise and recognition for his new concept. In the future, he hopes this new restaurant will be a San Antonio staple that tourists and locals all will try.

“I hope that in five years, Range is recognized as the leader of hospitality and great food in downtown San Antonio. It’s all about service and consistency and if you are genuine about it, you have a leg up on success,” concluded Dady.

Range is opened Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday- Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, which are highly recommended, visit www.rangesa.com. You can also follow them on Facebook under @rangesa and Instagram under @RangeSanAntonio.