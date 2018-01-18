Pharma from the Farm unveils Black Garlic Supplement

Pharma from the Farm is a new San Antonio-based company and the first to offer a black garlic supplement made with Texas garlic.

It is also the first food grade supplement, as it contains only concentrated black garlic powder and organic rice flour and is made with zero fillers. Company founder, Stephen Paprocki, has been working with black garlic for years now and is best known as the owner of the nationally award-winning, Texas Black Gold Garlic (TBGG), and the president of the nonprofit organization, Chef Cooperatives.

“Black garlic is unknown to many people, and some folks just don’t like garlic and so they’re not open to trying it, but there’s no denying how good it is for you. I live off the stuff, and so we wanted to develop a supplement that people could take daily,” said Paprocki.

Black Garlic is simply white garlic that is aged, or caramelized, for one to two months using controlled heat and humidity. This process causes certain enzymes and sugars in the cloves to break down naturally, with no added ingredients.

The cloves inside the paper-thin white skins first turn a deep brown and once the process is complete, a soft black. The texture of the cloves changes from shiny, firm, white meat to black, soft, sweet and spreadable cloves. It also causes the strong flavor of the raw white garlic to melt into a mellow, sweet and addictive essence, ready to be eaten straight from the bulb or incorporated into any dish.

With this process, Black Garlic is not only an ingredient used in food. It is also one that carries health benefits including:

Aiding in balancing blood sugar- Scientific research on garlic and S-Allyl Cysteine (SAC) in particular indicates it could aid in the balance of blood sugar and hypoglycemic effects, such as decreased serum glucose levels. In a 2009 study, improved insulin resistance, serum, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels were seen when black garlic was incorporated into the diet.

Supports healthy immune function– Reports demonstrate that the antioxidant activity of black garlic is extremely high, with the Trolox Equivalent Antioxidant Capacity (TEAC) value almost five times that of raw garlic. Antioxidants are crucial to maintaining good health. They combat the damaging effects of free radicals, which occur naturally in the body.

Promotes heart and blood pressure health– A recent study performed by a lead researcher at LA Biomed, Matthew J. Budoff M.D, indicated that black garlic has the capacity to not only aid in the prevention of heart disease progression, but can actually reverse the buildup of plaque in arteries. With zero known side effects, black garlic has been used in trials as a safe alternative treatment for hypertension. In one trial, the systolic blood pressure in participants was on par with common blood pressure medications.

May affect cancerous growths– Research indicates that SAC is toxic to 14 types of cancers. In one study, SAC was seen to inhibit the growth of cancer calls. According to an article in Biochemical Pharmacology, SAC, along with a list of other elements found in fruits and vegetables, “not only prevent but also treat cancer and other diseases.”

Paprocki, along with partners Matthew Molpus of True Wellness, and Rick Gonzales of the Law Office of Rick Gonzales are proud to be able to source from organic and beyond organic Texas farmers, working closely with them to ensure quality.

“One of the most important aspects of what we do is offer a seed program for our farmers. Texas Black Gold Garlic purchases seeds to give to contracted farmers, and they get to keep a portion of the seeds that they can grow and sell at farmers markets,” said Paprocki. “Our mission goes beyond just the wellness of our bodies – it extends to the wellness of our planet.”

Pharma from the Farm is now taking pre-orders online for their 60-count supplement, which is currently available for a limited-time discounted price of $18.95, with delivery scheduled for the first week of January.

The company also plans to start offering their product through health food and retail stores as early as February 2018. For more information, please visit pharmafromthefarm.com or call 210.854.4479.