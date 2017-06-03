Pancake Joe’s hits a grand slam on North Side

I have recently visited one of San Antonio’s hidden gems to enjoy a delicious breakfast: Pancake Joe’s.

Located at 1011 Donaldson Ave. and 6703 Ingram Rd., the restaurant has created a breakfast menu that offers savory or sweet options at an unbeatable price. Owner Jose Cruz began his career in the restaurant industry when he was 18 years old in his native Chicago.

One day, he decided that he wanted to be his own boss and started out with the Koffee Kup in 2010 with a smaller menu at 1025 Donaldson Ave., then moved a couple of doors down to create Pancake Joe’s in 2012. He expounds that it was important to create this concept for his three daughters Erica, Tania and Stephanie, as well as his wife, Maria.

“I want to be the example for my family. I was always a chef, and I was ready to be on my own two feet without needing a boss,” Cruz told La Prensa. “I wanted to be someone they could look up to, and we have been working hard to get to the point we are at today. I could not be happier with the results.”

I recently visited the Donaldson location, and I enjoyed how each plate came with enough food that can feed two people. However, I would like to let my readers know that the Ingram location is big enough to seat 150 people in 40 tables.

The Triple Berry Pancakes brings in the whole berry family with an infusion of strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Biting into this dish, I enjoyed the fluffiness, the sweet and light, sour flavor from the berries, proving that everything was made from scratch.

For those who want something outside the box, I would recommend the Chorizo Omelet. The best part of the dish was the amount of Monterey and feta cheese, making the dish sharp and delicious. The sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and green onion added crunch and citrus, but they hold up to the dish and add flair to the plain omelet.

The Eggs Benedict were paired with two sunny-side-up eggs, ham, topped with hollandaise sauce, a crispy English muffin and hash brown. The ham was a little dry, and you could not cut through the bread. The best part of the dish was the buttery hash brown and the rest left something to be desired.

The Joe’s Favorite was also my favorite. This large plate featured country sausage, seasoned steak, green pepper, sautéed onions, ranch potatoes and melted cheddar that were topped with eggs. The steak was cooked to perfection and added a zest. The onions added a sweet and tenderness flavor while the potatoes added density to the plate, making you feel a little full. To complete the dish, the gooey and salty cheese melted in your mouth and made this dish the perfect way to start your day.

Overall, the plates were presented in a clean matter. The restaurant also had an old-time feel, and the unique dishes made the experience enduring. After noting success from both restaurants, Cruz enjoys the pace his business is taking at the moment, but at the same time, he ready for the next chapter of the restaurant.

“I would like to see franchise’s around the country,” continued Cruz. “We are planning on opening a third one soon, hopefully by next year. I am happy with the results, and I would like to thank the customers for considering us when they want to go out to eat.”

The Pancake Joe’s Donaldson location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ingram location is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.