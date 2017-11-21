Nineteen17: the South Side’s ‘hidden gem’

The Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa at Brooks City Base, located at 7610 S. New Braunfels opened Nineteen17 Restaurant & Bar, a new concept ready for patrons.

The restaurant, named after the year the former Air Force base originated, features locally sourced ingredients, including their very own “house” herbs, vegetables and honey. Their offerings will be regionally influenced with a broad spectrum and have significant relevance to travelers and local guests with pizza ovens, rotisserie and grill.

Although the hotel also offers complimentary breakfast and complimentary drinks and snacks during an evening reception, Nineteen17 offers its own distinctive menu. It features appetizers, soups, sandwiches, pasta and even desserts.

I recently paid a visit to Nineteen17 and I was astounded to see that it was definitely a regal place to be. The hues of black and dark blue throughout the one-story restaurant brought several chefs’ culinary competence for guests.

The open floor plan of the restaurant integrates the aesthetics of Brooks City Base. The hotel and restaurant evokes the grand past and present of the base to provide a distinctly modern setting.

The first item I got my hands on was the pizza, which came out straight from the oven. The first layer was a very crunchy crust, and a bit of salt and richness thanks to the cheese. It was a dish perfect with for a knife and fork.

The next was the fish tacos, my favorite item that I tried on the menu. The fish was perfect and was enhanced with the ingredients of cilantro cucumber and onions, adding sour to the dish. What tamed the sour side of the taco was the spicy creamy dressing, giving this dish a balance of different flavors.

To end the day on a sweeter note, I had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of colorful macaroons. The cookie’s texture beneath the crust was light and a little chewy. It was also soft, but not mushy.

As much as I love sugar, I enjoyed the fact that the sweetness didn’t take over in the macaroon. The restaurant offered a wide variety of flavors including chocolate, strawberry and even vanilla.

Ultimately, I enjoyed the ambiance the hotel and restaurant brought as well as the variety of food items offered in the menu making it an all-around balanced eatery. This is one restaurant I would highly recommend as the hidden gem of the South Side.

Nineteen17 is opened daily from 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.embassysuites3.hilton.com