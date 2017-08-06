Maybelle’s offers a sweet selection at Pearl

Price: $

Maybelle’s, located at 312 Pearl Pkwy, recently opened their doors at the much-anticipated Bottling Department to eager customers hungry for craft doughnuts.

Jeremy Mandrell, Anne Ng and Charlie Biedenharn, co-founders of San Antonio’s beloved Bakery Lorraine, have teamed up again to bring artisan donuts to the Pearl. After launching the bakery in 2012, the trio wanted to create an assortment of fried dough confections from doughnuts to pies.

Anne and Jeremy, who are pastry chefs by trade, were eager to make their mark on the doughnut world.

“It is a simple food that everyone has fond memories of from childhood,” said Ng to La Prensa. “We approached this business as a way to allow people the opportunity to taste a doughnut from scratch. The thing that has happened is that they have become commercialized. We carry at least a week worth of mix where we just add water and fry the donuts.”

The name Maybelle is a memorial to Charlie’s late dog of 14 years. Maybelle was adopted on the Yavapai reservation in 2001 as a stray puppy, and lived a life filled with adventure and decadent treats aptly regarded as human food. When working on a name for the new doughnut endeavor, the trio felt it was all too fitting that this shop bears the namesake of a great dog and a wonderful friend.

I recently went to try the selection and the first thing I noticed when I tasted each doughnut was how the texture was fresh, a little crunchy and even a balanced amount of sweetness. The flavors on the menu include S’mores, Pistachio, Raspberry Hibiscus, Passion Fruit, Maple and the original: Maybelle’s, a glazed birthday cake donut, topped with Bakery Lorraine Sprinkles.

The shop also offers Peach Pie and Strawberry Rhubarb fried pies. Both donuts and fried pies can be made a la mode with ice cream. Overall Maybelle’s has been such a success that they usually sell out by the afternoon. After all, doughnuts are meant to curb everyone’s sweet tooth.

After reflecting on the success of the store, both Mandrell and Ng would like to see what direction the shop goes in before making a decision to move forward with additional Maybelle’s. They would also like to use this time to come up with more combination of flavors.

“I would like to be able to offer different flavored donuts,” said Mandrell. “We would also like to have more Maybelle’s across the city. For now, we are very happy with one shop just to see how business goes because it requires a lot of work.”

Maybelle’s is opened Sunday-Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.bottlingdept.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MaybellesDonuts, Twitter under @MaybellesDonuts and Instagram under @maybelles_donuts.