March through Cocktails

The month of March is full of celebratory events and William Grant & Sons has five perfect mixture of cocktails to enjoy.

Whether you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or the first day of spring, your party or your cocktails will surely make guests prepare for what is ahead. We only recommend that these cocktails are enjoyed responsibly

The Oscars: March 4

A little glitz and glam with a bubbly cocktail is a sure way to celebrate Oscar night. Reyka is handcrafted in Iceland and born of volcanoes and sparkling glaciers, which shine just as bright as the stars that will grace the red carpet.

Hollywood Glam

1 ½ part Reyka

¾ part apricot liqueur

¼ part lemon

Top Sparkling wine

Combine all ingredients into shaker. Strain into champagne/flute, top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon peel.

St. Patrick’s Day: March 17

Ditch your green beer this St. Patrick’s Day and try the Irish Maiden cocktail made with the world’s second largest Irish whiskey brand, Tullamore D.E.W. A triple distilled blend of three types of Irish whiskeys results in a taste that is three times smoother.

Irish Maiden

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

½ part St-Germain

¾ part Fresh lemon juice

¾ part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

2.25in slices Cucumber

In a shaker, muddle the cucumber slices. Add remaining ingredients and fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, and fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with cucumber slices.

First Day of Spring: March 20

The Fresh Perspective created by Hendrick’s Brand Ambassador Mattias Horseman is a crisp and refreshing cocktail, perfect for a beautiful spring day. The combination of cucumber, kale, mint and apple juice might seem peculiar but nothing is out of the ordinary for the perfectly peculiar Hendrick’s Gin and its signature infusion of cucumber and rose petals.

Fresh Perspective by Mattias Horseman

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 ½ parts Cucumber, Kale, Mint & Apple Juice

¾ parts Lemon Juice

1 part Aloe Juice

Rinse of Malic Acid

Combine all ingredients. Shake and double strain into hurricane glass. Garnish with fresh mini veggies & bay leaf hydrosol.

National Cocktail Day – March 24

Since all of the recipes listed can double as a National Cocktail Day cocktail, we chose to highlight an equally versatile cocktail. The green tent of the Mercadito, created by Milagro National Ambassador Jaime Sales, makes it a perfect St. Patrick’s Day cocktail as well.

Mercadito by Jaime Salas

2 parts Milagro Silver

¾ part Agave Nectar

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

4 cucumber slices

1 pinch cilantro

1 thin Jalapeño Slice

Muddle cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño slice in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish cocktail with cucumber slice and cilantro sprig.

International Whisk(e)y Day – March 27

Cameron’s Kick perfectly embodies this world whisk(e)y spirit represented by the two worlds of whisk(e)y, one spelled with an ‘e’ and one without. Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded and best-selling single malt Scotch whisky, represents the preferred spelling by the Scots, Canadians and the rest of the world.

Cameron’s Kick

1 part Glenfiddich 14 Year Old

1 part Tullamore D.E.W.

½ part Lemon juice

½ part orgeat

Lemon snap garnish

Combine ingredients, shake and serve.