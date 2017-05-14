Local sisters create milkshake art

By Ximena Ramirez

Doughnuts, lollipops, flowers and glitter are not the typical toppings one associates with a milkshake. Sister duo, Sara and Olivia Hinojosa, have gained an impressive social media following thanks to their local business of playful drinks and pastries that every foodie must try.

Honeysuckle Teatime milkshakes are in high demand around San Antonio. Surprisingly, the owners rent no kitchen or bakery space, instead they simply “pop up.” The business caters “food art” treats in different scenes around town, anything from children birthday parties to special events at museums such as the Witte or the McNay.

Sara Hinojosa, founder and owner is no stranger to museums. She went to school in New York and worked in art galleries, which helped inspire her color palettes to this day. The business currently employs three other people; two of them being her sister Olivia, the co- owner, and their mother. Sara and Olivia both left the state to pursue their higher education, but now are reunited alongside their parents who have been supportive from the dawn days of their business.

“Our dad is an artist, and our mom is really supportive. She’s a teacher, but she helps us at every event. People call her milkshake mom,” said Sara Hinojosa.

Each milkshake is crafted to meet the request of the party host or event venue down to the color of the straw. The toppings include but are not limited to edible glitter, real flowers, marshmallows, lollipops, strawberries, chocolate bark, mini cupcakes, colorful pearls, waffle cones, mints and cookies- the possibilities are truly indefinite. All drinks are tea infused giving the milkshake a well-balanced taste.

Honeysuckle Teatime prides itself in never making two milkshakes quite the same. Mixing up designs and colors keeps fans eagerly awaiting what the newest design. They recently held a “pop up” at the Botanical Gardens in San Antonio. For Olivia, the design that day was one of her personal favorites, but also very difficult to make. The milkshake was topped with a buñuelo in the shape of a butterfly, which came in assorted colors such as yellow and pink. Let’s just say, the hard work paid off.

Much of the Honeysuckle Teatime’s success can be attributed to their effective outreach to the social media community. They post about their events and keep their fans up to date by posting on Instagram and Facebook. Their Instagram account boasts more than 8,500 followers and each picture receives above 200 likes.

“It’s really about quality I would say, we post about two high quality pictures a day with thoughtful captions,” said Hinojosa. Attention to detail in every post can gain her about 120 new followers a day. The page also offers follower incentives such as “regramming” a picture for a chance to win prizes.

Some may think the price $10 can be a bit pricey at first; however, when you consider all the work and ingredients that go into each one, you can see how it is up to par. To buy advanced tickets or to find out their next location make sure to follow @honeysuckleteatime on Instagram and Facebook. Hinojosa recommends followers to buy tickets before the event through Eventbrite.com because they only sell 25 milkshakes during each event and usually sell out.

For more information, please visit honeysuckleteatime.com .