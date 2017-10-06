Local pastry chef bakes her return to Food Network

Susana Mijares, owner of Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie at 946 North Loop 1604 W #145, marks her second return on the Food Network channel competing to be the “Best Baker in America” on the Food Network.

Through six episodes, premiering every Wednesday at 9 pm, Mijares and seven bakers from around the country must showcase their baking skills and creativity through challenges that not only test their technical proficiency, but also their ability to execute under pressure. They are working while under the watchful eyes of the judges: Food Network Star winner Jason Smith and Food Network’s Marcela Valladolid.

“I remember having a great experience with the Food Network before. I got a phone call two months ago and they asked me if I wanted to be a part of a new amazing show,” said Mijares to La Prensa. “I did not think twice and said yes because I loved my first experience. I’m so proud of all that I have accomplished with Food Network.”

In each episode, competitors must compete in two difficult rounds, including a Skills Challenge that tests their mastery of the essential technical skills of baking, followed by a Master Challenge that tests their prowess in working with specific flavors and ingredients to create the most authentic and delicious versions of classic baked delights. In the end, the judges help determine which baker moves one step closer to winning $25,000 and earning the title of Best Baker in America.

“When it comes to baking, one must possess skill, discipline and patience, and not be afraid to fail,” said Courtney White, SVP Programming, Scripps Networks Interactive. “These eight bakers will pull out all the stops to show why they have what it takes to be the Best Baker in America, and will inspire viewers at home with their astonishing creations and sheer mastery in the kitchen.”

Here are the next episodes you cannot miss:

“Pastry”

Perfect mini fruit tarts using pâte sucrée (sweet pastry) is the challenge that six bakers face in the Skills Challenge. For the Master Challenge, the bakers are given their hardest task yet: their original version of a St. Honoré cake that must contain the elements of puff pastry, pate a choux (cream puff dough), crème chiboust (a type of pastry cream), and a required featured flavor of coffee. One more baker is sent home after the challenge. Premiering Wednesday, October 11th at 9pm

“Café Classics”

Five bakers are left in the competition and in their Skills Challenge they must tackle the temperamental and delicate café classic, Crème brûlée. For the Master Challenge, the task is to bake up their take on the complex and beautiful Opera Cake, a six-layer masterpiece said to evoke the tiers of the Paris Opera House. The required featured flavor is “noisette” or hazelnut. One baker is given their marching orders, as the remaining four are one step closer to the grand prize. Premiering Wednesday, October 18th at 9pm.

“Modern Classics”

In their last chance to get into the finale, the four remaining bakers must make Mini Mirror Glaze Cakes – perfectly mirrored on the outside and with an entremet (layered mousse) cake on the inside – in the Skills Challenge. In the Master Challenge, the bakers must bake, plate and present a two-course dessert tasting menu, featuring chilies and fennel. One more baker’s dream ends today as they head home before the finale. Premiering Wednesday, October 25th at 9pm

Finale: “Chocolate”

The pressure is on as the final three bakers take on the most revered and beloved of all baking ingredients – chocolate. In the Skills Challenge the bakers must bake a perfect version of the ever-temperamental chocolate soufflé. The final Master Challenge is to create the Ultimate Chocolate Cake — a truly spectacular, elaborately decorated cake that should be the best chocolate cake the bakers have made in their lives, using some type of liquor as the required featured flavor. A winner is declared, becoming the first Best Baker in America and walking away with $25,000. Premiering Wednesday, November 1st at 9pm.

When moving through the show, Mijares said that her “go-getter” attitude has allowed her to keep moving forward to every challenge she faces. Although she is in competition with others, it can also be bittersweet for her that she is pushing to go to the next level. Mijares expounded that she hopes viewers will understand that if an individual works hard to move forward, they will get positive results.

“You don’t have to be afraid of taking chances and doing amazing things,” continued Mijares. “The competition is tough because all of the other competitors are very competitive and qualified, so you just have to go for it and don’t be afraid of doing anything. Its very nerve racking because there is a lot of things to do, but it’s worth every moment. I hope everyone gets to watch this show and sees that.”