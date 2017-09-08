Little Italy announces top picks for lunch

Little Italy Restaurant and Pizzeria, located at 824 Afterglow St., recently announced their top picks for lunch at their restaurant to enjoy during lunch hours.

Since opening in 1983, Little Italy has become a San Antonio staple serving family recipes. Husband Angelo Visocaro and wife Paola Visocaro used their family ancestry to create unique recipes with authentic Italian flavor.

As of today, the children of Angelo and Paola; Dominick and Marisa Visocaro, work as Vice President and Managing Director at the family owned restaurant. Both siblings have continued their parent’s legacy by providing the exact recipes created 34 years ago.

“My parents came over here from New York and my parents were always in business, and my dad wanted to migrate somewhere where there wasn’t any competition and where the weather was beautiful, and he found San Antonio,” said Dominick to La Prensa. “It is East Coast Italian food, lots of red sauces from Sicilian southern Italian.”

The perfect way to start your Italian lunch is with the Fried Calamari. As of right now, they are the best calamari I have tried in San Antonio, as it’s cut into thick slices and battered in a secret family recipe. There was a crunchy texture that provided a perfect crispy outer layer. The best part is the spicy marinara served with this appetizer, adding a kick that brought the whole plate together.

The Angelo’s Special Italian Sub was created and named after Angelo Visocaro, and served with deli meat cut in the restaurant. Slices of ham, capocollo ham, mortadella, soppressata salami, genoa salami and provolone is a carnivore’s dream. I’m not a carnivore, however, I did enjoy that it was a savory dish that did not give you a “full” effect when you go back to work.

The third option for lunch that I tried was the Eggplant Rollatini, stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce, and with the pasta of your choice. This was a great dish to try if you are really hungry for lunch as it brings the true flavor of Italy to your mouth.

If you’re still hungry after this delicious meal, they also serve dessert that you can take back to the office, and I chose the cannoli. I highly recommend using a fork while eating this because it is very hard to bite into. The filling completes this dish as it was light, creamy and a hint of citrus. The dessert will put a good end to lunch.

Overall, my experience with Little Italy was tasty enough to come back for lunch. For a restaurant opened for 34 years, Dominick expounded that they are happy with their milestones and only plan to continue moving forward with small improvements that are needed.

“Just this one location is good enough for my whole family without looking to expand. We feel like it is very hard to duplicate this place because we can’t be at two places at the same time,” continued Dominick. “We are here at the restaurant and we just want to make this one the best one that we possibly can. That is why we are here today to make improvements on it and make it the best way we can.”

Little Italy is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.littleitalyrestaurantmenu.com/