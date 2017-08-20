Kimura says konnichi wa to authentic Asian inspiration

Price Range: $$

As summer comes to a close and fall appears, one of the best things to warm anyone is authentic comfort food.

Kimura, located at 152 E Pecan St, Suite 102, is the best place to try Asian creations including miso ramen, Gyoza, and Yaki Soba. The restaurant, open since 2013, has gotten praise from customers with their local and fresh ingredients to every dish.

“We thought the San Antonio market needed something a little different and the ramen shop, especially at the time we opened it, was a good time for our unique menu to customers,” said Ernest Bradley, Kimura director of operations to La Prensa. “I am also a big fan of comfort food. It seemed like it was a natural fit and once the community gave us a try, customers kept coming in and we have been busy since.”

Based on popular demand by readers, I went to try the authentic menu on a rainy day. Walking in felt I stepped into a beloved New York City haunt complete with indie music staples and high industrial ceilings.

I was greeted with my first item, the Gyoza, an appetizer that consisting of ingredients including dumplings of pork, ginger and garlic. With every bite, I enjoyed the warm crispy touch of the delicate pork. It was a perfect amount of salt and anything unlike the usual super market fare.

The next dish I tried was the Katsudon with ingredients including breaded pork cutlet pan fried with caramelized onion, ginger, eggs served over steamed rice. Initially, I had my reservations thinking the pork would be too crunchy with rice possibly too dry. However, the crunch of the onion and the warm and spicy elements of the ginger made the dish flavorful and moist.

The next item I tried from the menu was the Yakisoba with carrots, caramelized onion, ginger, noodles, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes and nori. This was one of the best items that I tried on the menu.

The noodles were cooked to perfection and the hints of citrus and spice transformed this dish into a memorable creation. Bradley expounded that this dish is something usually eaten in carnivals in Asia for its ease and diversity just as Americans enjoy their hot dogs and funnel cakes.

The last item I tried was the Miso with pork served with soft-boiled egg, nori, spring onion, shiitake mushrooms and bean sprouts. This was not only the other best item on the menu, this was the best miso I have tried in San Antonio. For the price, you get an ample amount of ramen that will leave you more than satisfied.

This was ultimately a unique experience I was honored to try and one that left me indecisive of which plate was the best. While thinking about it, Bradley told La Prensa that he is happy the direction the restaurant was going and he would like to keep it that way. In the future, he only wishes to expand the menu and explore more options in the future.

“I want to see it here up and running. We have a loyal clientele and on a hot summer day, people still come in and wait. I think that speaks to the loyalty we have,” continued Bradley. “I’d like to see a little expansion from time and time, but I am happy where we are at.”

Kimura is opened Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 am to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information about Kimura, call (210) 444-0702 or visit www.kimurasa.com. You can also follow what their next move by following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kimuraIzakaya/ and on Twitter at @KimuraSATX and Instagram under @kimura_ramen.