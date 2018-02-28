Italian comfort food, the Buddy V way

Buddy V’s Italian Ristorante recently opened their first location in San Antonio this year at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 11200 to deliver comfort Italian food.

The restaurant was the first “food” venture for Buddy Valastro, the internationally renowned baker known for his ebullient personality and intricate custom cakes. Valastro has made his way around the country with a casual Italian restaurant based on his large family gatherings. Items from the menu come from beloved recipes from his mother and other family members.

“Growing up in a large Italian family, it is all about his roots and enjoying his grandmother’s food and his mother’s food,” said Buddy V’s assistant general manager Cory Juhl. “It is based on Sundays when everyone gathers together and enjoys food. His father was also a phenomenal cook and had a love and passion for food, so it was Buddy’s idea to put it out there.”

Walking into the restaurant, the red diner-like experience coils throughout the service area including a souvenirs shop and bar area. The semi-open kitchen brings Buddy V’s chef-driven culinary expertise to the front for the customers to see. The horizontal windows provide a panoramic view of shoppers enjoying their experiences at La Cantera.

The first item I tried on the menu was Buddy’s Favorite Pizza with spiced sausage, caramelized onions, fennel and four cheese. The breading was cooked to perfection, making it delectable, allowing the sausage to be the centerpiece of the dish.

The sausage had a hint of spice, pairing well with the gooey four-cheese blend. There was even a great playlist to enjoy while one waits for their food.

Next was My Wife’s Eggplant Parm with crispy and crunchy eggplant, tomato, mozzarella and parmesan. This was one of my favorite dishes from the menu because Buddy V’s mastered breading, allowing for the flavor of lightly salted and fresh eggplant to come out. The mozzarella was not too overpowering and it added a creamy texture to the dish. It was a light dish to enjoy as an appetizer or a perfect dish for vegetarians.

The Veal Marsala was another memorable dish to try. Be aware though because the portion is big. It was so easy to cut, that I could put a fork into it and it would come off clean.

Once again, the breading allowed you to enjoy the tender meat. The side dish of pasta tasted like a garden that bloomed through spring.

Buddy’s Caprese with burrata cheese, rosso bruno tomatoes, basil, tomato confit, balsamic and grilled filon bread. It may be small; but biting into the tomatoes and bread, there was low acidity and lingering sweetness. The citrus popped in, but just for one second. Overall, it was a filling dish.

Nonna’s Lasagna Al Forno with ingredients including Italian sausage, beef and pork, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan. This was one hearty dish complete with layers and layers of cheese. The different kinds of meat added spice, but the cheese added the melted and warm texture. I would recommend not eating too much before you eat this dish.

Then came the dessert. The Banana Bread pudding was sublime with a soft texture from the bread, and was perfection. With the Vanilla ice cream and a fresh cut banana, this dessert was perfection and the best Banana Bread Pudding I have tasted.

The Italian Birthday Cake, with a rum soaked sponge cake, cannoli filling, chocolate pastry crème and toasted almonds was extremely crunchy. It had a nutty flavor, and was a little too sweet for my taste, but I would highly recommend for those who love layers of chocolate.

Finally, the Tiramisu with Marsala mascarpone cream, chocolate espresso cake and ladyfingers was a little different from the traditional Tiramisu. Yes, it was heaven in a mason jar; however, you can rarely taste the espresso. If you want a Tiramisu with more chocolate and less of a coffee taste, I would highly recommend.

Overall, the presentation was clean and each dish had its own unique flavor. This was one of the restaurants who can master breading without overshadowing the rest of the ingredients.

As the restaurant progresses in San Antonio, Juhl’s goals is to make sure everyone has come to Buddy V’s to not only enjoy the comfort food, but to also enjoy the ambiance to gather with family or friends.

“I want the customers to leave satisfied,” continued Juhl. “If you are truly satisfied, everything exceeded your expectations. I want customers to have their expectations met, and have great experiences multiple times on multiple occasions.”

Buddy V’s at La Cantera is opened everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.buddyvsrestaurants.com or call (210) 462-1167. It is recommended to make a reservation at www.opentable.com.