Gwendolyn announces evolving lunch menu

San Antonio’s favorite pre-industrial restaurant is serving up evolving lunch dishes, and this time tapas are on the menu.

Restaurant Gwendolyn, located at 152 E. Pecan St Ste.100, is serving up full lunch fare that is prepared the honest way: with only manual tools and all locally sourced ingredients. This European-inspired selection is a delicious ode to San Antonio’s rich culture, featuring a choice of 2-3 Greek tapa plates for $9-$11 accordingly, paired perfectly with a Pellegrino, Mexican Coke or $2 Lone Star.

Chef-owner Michael Sohocki presents a concept centered on the idea of only utilizing ingredients and techniques used before the start of the Industrial Revolution — back when he believes food was most honest. With no blenders, mixers, choppers, ice cream machines, deep fryers, burr sticks, nor anything else with a motor, Restaurant Gwendolyn brings the simple, old-world style to the modern day.

“I think for San Antonio, Restaurant Gwendolyn opened seven years ago and it is ahead of its time,” said Andreas Imhof, Restaurant Gwendolyn’s chef de cuisine. “I think as the food scene grows in San Antonio, it is becoming appreciated more by main stream diners, where it used to be a lineage foodie place. This allows us to become more accessible.”

I recently went to try the lunch menu and I was astounded by the hard work to put together to make a successful line of dishes.

The first dish I tried was the fresh warm pita bread with hummus. The bread was freshly made and the hummus had hints of olive and small amounts of citrus. After trying this, all I have now is high standards for only eating pita bread with hummus.

If you are looking for a light lunch, I would highly recommend the Pork Gyros Sandwich with potatoes. Biting into the sandwich, you get a lot of crunch and a variety of ingredients more than the meat. The potatoes were cooked to perfection without being fried or greasy.

If you are looking for a hearty lunch, I recommend the Beef Moussaka. Although it has the look of Lasagna, I would say this is the healthier version of it. The dish was cheesy, gooey and had spice to the eggplant. Overall, this was the best dish that I tried on the menu.

To end things on a sweeter note, I had the opportunity to try the Lokuma doughnuts. The doughnut could stand alone with the cinnamon, however, once you dip it into the honey or even the yogurt, you get a sweet hint of creamy that pairs well with the gooey dough. Overall, my food experience at Restaurant Gwendolyn took me on a trip to Greece that encouraged me to appreciate the culture of San Antonio.

Ultimately, the restaurant would like to continue to rotate their lunch menus to bring in new options for the customers. As a chef for the restaurant, this is truly a rewarding experience for Victor Cortez to learn the ropes of how to prepare for different dishes to expand his education in culinary traditions.

“We’re having fun rotating the menu every four weeks and it gives us something new to do and lets us stay seasonal,” said Cortez. “The main benefit for the lunch program is that it can turnout some really good cooks to be exposed to all sorts of different methods of cooking. Using different methods with ingredients from a traditional standpoint helps me learn dishes.”

Restaurant Gwendolyn is opened Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm to 9 pm, and Saturday 5:30 pm to 10 pm. For more information about the menu, visit www.restaurantgwendolyn.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RestaurantGwendolyn, Twitter under @RestGwendolyn and Instagram under @restgwen.