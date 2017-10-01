The Granary unveils new “fall-tastic” menu

Price: $$

The Granary ‘Cue & Brew, located at 602 Avenue A at the Pearl, has recently unveiled their new menu that will carry elements of the fall that will be sure to get everyone into a cooler appetite.

The Granary is a restaurant and brewery that celebrates the taste of Texas with a menu that constantly features barbecue and beer. During lunch, the restaurant serves traditional market style barbecue, while the dinner service presents a progressive, seasonally driven menu, all heightened with a pairing of house craft brews.

They pride themselves in running a from-scratch kitchen and procuring high quality, responsibly-sourced animals and seasonal produce. Chef Tim Rattray expounded that when creating this menu, him and his team were looking for vegetable, ingredients and proteins that are in season including calabacita.

“[The Restaurant] is going through changes now, and we are still working on more changes to the fall menu,” said Chef Rattray to La Prensa. “We are moving from summer into late summer, and we wanted to embrace the seasonality of something that were coming from the either some of the farmers that we use and their crops.”

The fall menu includes

Calabacita— pork, zucchini, tomato jam, hatch green chile, cotija and epazote

Grilled Quail— Alabama barbecue sauce, Anson Mills cream peas, apples horse radish

Tai Snapper— Anson Mills Carolina Gold Rice Grits, so frito, shallot and charred onion broth.

Texas Toast— Buttermilk bread, barbecue butter and cracked black pepper

Smoked Duck Breast— House made mole negro, corn-benne fritters, pickled summer peppers and brussel sprouts.

Dry Aged Prime Flannery Hanger Steak— Charred radish salad, mustard green, radish butter and smoked bread crumbs

Key Lime Pavlova— Graham Merengue, key lime ice cream, pickled lime ash, loquat caramel dust

Overall, the experience one takes away from The Granary’s new menu is that you will be excited about the war and hearty pallet. With their generated success, Chef Rattray explained due to a small kitchen with a plentiful lunch and dinner menu, they would only hope to change the menu and to get more people to enjoy the “Granary experience.”

“I’m not looking to expand. Because our lunch is different from the dinner, it is almost like we are running two restaurants out of a small kitchen,” continued Chef Rattray. “We change 70 percent of the menu at least seven to eight times per year. We want people to try something new and to see that we are constantly changing.”

The Granary ‘Cue & Brew is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.thegranarysa.com or call (210) 228-0124.

You can also follow the restaurant on social media including Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thegranarysa, Twitter and Instagram under @thegranarysa.