Get ‘Churroed’ this summer at The House of Churros

Honchos – The House of Churros makes all of their churros in house to provide customers with fresh and fluffy fare including Cajeta drizzled churros in ice cream. (Photos, Christina Acosta)

For the month of June, I would like to bring my readers on an appetizing jaunt reminiscent of vacation that starts on a sweeter note.

Honchos – The House of Churros, based at 5824 Babcock Rd., has recently opened its first location and the San Antonio community has been getting their churro on ever since. Owner Gabriel Martinez, his brother Luis and wife Elisa created this concept in their yellow food truck as an ode to Martinez’s grandfather Leonardo, who has made churros his life. In fact, their grandfather is the reason for the name, “Honcho,” because it was him that started it all.

Honcho’s original churro recipe originated during the 1930s in Mexico where Leonardo had his own business selling them at a vending stand. He would also sell them at county fairs and Gabriel recalls eating them as a kid at holiday events.

“In my family, we have always had churros around, especially during the Christmas season,” Martinez told La Prensa. “My grandfather would make them during Christmas parties, so I began learning how to do them. As I got as good as him, I did them at home as well. Then, my wife told me we should start selling them, and the food truck was a good start.”

The 80-year-old recipe assures customers that everything, including the dough, is prepared in the food truck to give them a fresh, warm churro. The truck offers filled churro options including peanut butter and jelly, condensed milk, Honcho sauce, strawberry, chocolate, Nutella and Cajeta. You can also get any of these options with ice cream as the summer months come along.

I recently paid a visit to the small yellow truck that gives you the “Get Churroed” experience by allowing you to take a picture with your churro. I got my hands on a Nutella flavored churro that was fluffy and carried a cinnamon crunch in every bite.

However, I would like to recommend tasting the Cajeta churro with vanilla ice cream as you get that sweet Mexican milky caramel flavored churro. With the ice cream, the fresh out of the fryer treat paired well with the cold ice cream.

Overall, I could see the potential of the small yellow truck transforming into a couple of stores around the city and even around the country. Martinez’s dream would be to open several stores, especially in the Pacific Northwest where the climate is colder year round, and the churros will keep customers warm.

“I would like to build up the menu and then branch out to more locations,” continued Martinez. “I would hope to see it everywhere in the U.S. including airports and malls. My biggest dream is to see a House of Churros at Pike Place Market in Seattle. The cloudy, rainy cold weather would give anyone a craving for a hot churro.”

Honchos – The House of Churros is opened Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Babcock location. For more information, visit www.gohonchos.com or call (210) 304-6771. The truck posts a schedule on social media including in their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gohonchos, Instagram and Twitter under @gohonchos.