Fiesta Oyster Bakes promises family fun this weekend

By Ximena Ramirez

The 101th annual Fiesta Oyster Bake will be held this Friday, April 21from 11 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Campus.

This year, 100,000 oysters will be served baked, raw and fried. The event will also have more than 70 food and beverage booths, featuring many Fiesta favorites including Chicken-on-a-stick, fajita tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream and more. Food can be purchased by buying tickets at the time of admission.

The popular event is recognized as one of the top family Fiesta destinations. Friday and Saturday will have live entertainment on five stages featuring country, Tejano, Latin, R&B, hip hop, as well as children’s and family variety music.

On Friday, there will be 80s music and the Firework Spectacular at 10 p.m. Families can also enjoy the enhanced “Sponsor Village Area” featuring many interactive activities. Both days will also include a carnival area on “Shuckie Street” for child-friendly entertainment.

“I like to go to the Oyster Bake every year. The food is delicious and you get to hang out with your class and meet other alumni,” Says Jose Huergo, a junior at the university.

Festival goers can expect to see local dance academies perform, including Network for Young Artists, DANZAVIDA de San Antonio Dance Company and Cheer-riffic. Local D.J. Personalities Ultrasonic and Robbie Rob will also be present at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Oyster Bake is a volunteer driven event. This year, there will be 7,000 volunteers and 60,000 patrons. Funds will go towards scholarships for students and St. Mary’s University Alumni Association. Since the tradition started 100 years ago, over $10 million have been raised.

Tickets to the Oyster Bake are available for purchase prior to the event at participating H-E-B stores and will be sold at the gate. One-day tickets are $25 pre-sale, two-day tickets are $35 pre-sale and tickets at the gate are $25. Children ages 12 or younger get in for free.

For more information on the Fiesta Oyster Bake, visit www.oysterbake.com.