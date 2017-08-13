Easy Back to School Recipes

As children prepare to hit the books, they will need an ample amount of food to nourish their developing brain.

Parents, have no fear because La Prensa has found scrumptious and healthy options to choose from for their children to have fuel throughout school hours. Whether you are looking for something sweet or savory, these recipes will be great for even the pickiest of eaters.

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 20 min

Yield: 12 regular muffins or 24 mini muffins

For the Muffins

2 cups white whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded carrots (about 3 large)

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup Musselman’s Apple Butter

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup melted butter or coconut oil

For the frosting

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a muffin tin with paper cups or spray with cooking spray. Set aside.In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, carrots, raisins, and walnuts until well mixed. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the apple butter, honey or maple syrup, eggs, vanilla, and butter. Stir until smooth. Add the apple butter mixture to the flour mixture and stir to combine. Do not over mix (this results in tough muffins), a few lumps of flour are fine.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin cups, filling them 2/3 of the way. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the tops begin to crack and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and let cool completely on a baking rack. Make the frosting by combining the cream cheese and honey or maple syrup until smooth. Spread onto cooled muffins.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Total Time: 30 min

Servings: 4 min

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes

⅓ cup franks red hot sauce

2 ears of corn, shucked

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 red onion, cut into thick slices (leave the skin on)

2 avocado, sliced

1 head red leaf lettuce, sliced

8 tablespoons ranch dressing

Directions

Preheat grill to 400 degrees.

Add chicken cubes to a grill basket and grill for 4-5 minutes, until there is a slight char and the chicken is no longer pink.

Remove the chicken from the grill and place in a bowl with franks red hot sauce. Toss to coat the chicken. Set aside.

Add corn and red onion slices directly to the grill. Grill the corn for 4 minutes per side and remove. Grill the onion slices for 4 minutes per side until slight char marks appear.

Slice the corn kernels off the cob.

Assemble salads: evenly distribute red leaf lettuce, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, corn kernels, buffalo chicken, and avocado slices among four salad bowls. Drizzle each salad with 2 tablespoons of ranch dressing.