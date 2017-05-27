Dorrego’s brings a taste of Argentina to San Antonio

By Ximena Ramirez

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, a boutique hotel along Houston Street known for its distinctive style and romantic ambience, recently underwent a $10 million makeover that included a top to bottom renovation, including the opening of the new restaurant, Dorrego’s.

Those familiar with Hotel Valencia will suddenly notice that the original red carpet has since been stripped from the floor. As one enters the hotel, the dark semi light reception has now been transcended to a brighter and more modern area. The essence remains luxurious and Mediterranean with its Spanish tile and Italian textured walls. A curved staircase takes you to the second floor where the lobby, restaurant, bar and patio are located.

The upscale eatery and bar is the only Argentinean-inspired restaurant in the city. The kitchen is led by 32-year-old Executive Chef Anthony Mesa. At his ripe age, he has designed an innovative menu inspired on his venture to Argentina. Influenced by the traditional recipes from Argentina, Spain and Italy, Mesa promises to provide a new culinary experience using local ingredients.

“With this menu, I’ve been able to bring a taste of Argentina to San Antonio and combine it with the flavors and ingredients found here,” Mesa said. “Some of the Argentinean influences we are showcasing include parilla, or grilled meats, empanadas with house-made fillings and the signature red chimichurri sauce I learned to make in Buenos Aires.”

The Latin American country is heavily influenced by European roots and is evident in dishes served at the restaurant. The Duck Empanadas offered at Dorrego’s are crisp yet tender served with charred corn, cilantro and prodigious chimichurri sauce.

The Heart of Palm Salad with Romesco Sauce is a must try. The Romesco Sauce was thoroughly vivid and the serving is not too filling to make room for other dishes such as a Smoked Short Rib Ravioli. This Ravioli is made from scratch and takes around four and a half hours to make. The red sauce is paired with a zingy lemon- an exquisite blend. The cheese used is white Burrata cheese instead of Mozzarella. Burrata is an Italian cheese much more luscious and creamier than plain Mozzarella cheese. A 44 Ranch Bone- in Ribeye is also on the menu which is 32 ounces and is advised to be a shared.

For dessert, Lorena’s cheesecake is served in a picturesque manner. The Pepper Berry and Dulche de Leche glaze is pleasant if you have a sweet tooth, but the cheesecake alone is perfectly creamy by itself. The pastry is topped off with pretzel brittle contrasting the sweetness of the cake. A carefully curated wine list includes a wide variety of Argentinean wines and Dorrego’s bar features an array of specialty cocktails.

One special Argentinean tradition Mesa brought back with him is the notion of providing guests with “Un Poco Mas,” or “A Little More.”

“In every restaurant in Argentina you are offered a little something extra to enjoy while you wait for your meal,” Mesa explained. “I wanted to bring this special touch to Dorrego’s. So when guests order their coffee in the morning, we offer them a little cookie or biscotti. When they order a cocktail, we offer candied pepitas or house-made potato chips. It’s those little extra gestures that make guests feel welcome and appreciated.”

The new restaurant is named for the famed Plaza Dorrego, a public square located in the historic San Telmo neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Plaza Dorrego is filled with cafes, bars and pubs, and is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Dorrego’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with daily specials based on what is fresh and seasonally available locally. At 10 p.m. nightly, Dorrego’s amps up the energy, with the focus centered on its expansive bar setting. The dinner menu offerings are supplanted with a late night small bites menu that guests can enjoy along with craft cocktails, wine and beer.

Overall, Valencia Hotel has not lost its mystique sensation and remains an elegant option along the River Walk. Be sure to check out the patio area on the second floor for a stunning view of the downtown area. The restaurant is sure to become the talk of the town given that an Argentine restaurant is rare in the South. For more information, please visit www.hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com.