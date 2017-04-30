Dinner in Travis Park on May 12

Save the date for Dinner in Travis Park! The third Annual Dinner in Travis Park event is back on Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Travis Park. The park will be adorned with silver and white décor for a night of dancing, dining and entertainment!

Arrive at Travis Park and be greeted by towering stilt walkers as they pose for that perfect selfie or group photo! Enjoy a magical “looping” performance by Noah Peterson. Don’t miss a stunning dance performance by Arte y Passion with Artistic Director Tamara Adira, followed by interactive dance lessons hosted by Studio One.

Hosted by the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development & Operations Department (CCDO), Dinner in Travis Park raises funds necessary to further activities and developments of Travis Park. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and more information can be found at http://saparksfoundation.org/events/dinner-en-blanc .

“Since its re-opening in 2014, Travis Park has transformed from a quiet and underutilized space into a vibrant gathering place for residents and tourists,” said John Jacks, CCDO interim director. “Travis Park is now an award-winning urban space hosting nearly 500 events a year. Dinner in Travis Park is crucial in helping to support programming and improvements to the park.”