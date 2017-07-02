Culinaria highlights new and improved San Antonio Restaurant Week

Culinaria, San Antonio’s premier food and wine nonprofit organization recently announced an expanded and improved Restaurant Week slated for Aug. 12 through Aug. 26.

With Boerne and New Braunfels as new city participants, this year’s Restaurant Week provides highlights from across the hill country as well.

Chefs that will make an appearance during Restaurant Week include Johnny Hernandez, Jason Dady and Jeff White. Restaurants that will be participating include Texas de Brazil, Supper at Hotel Emma, Texas Meat Co. and more.

“We are bringing on more restaurants with different cultures represented in the food. It has given us excitement in San Antonio being a hot scene for food and beverage,” said Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, CEO and president of Culinaria. “The cuisines can be very daunting. Sometimes, customers get a little nervous to go to some of those high end restaurants; and this is the perfect opportunity to have those celebrity chefs in town to be able to taste dishes at a reduced rate and not be intimated.”

Participating restaurants will offer an array of prix-fixe menus – encompassing three-course lunch and/or dinner menus within two different pricing tiers: Tier 1 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $15 for lunch and $35 for dinner. Tier 2 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $10 for lunch and $25 for dinner.

With each meal ordered, restaurants will donate $1 from each lunch menu and $2 from each dinner menu to further Culinaria’s mission and continued outreach initiatives including the Culinary Institute of America (CIA).

Proceeds will go towards The Farm, located at I-10 and Huebner next to Magnolia Pancake Haus’s main property on Huebner Rd. The 6.6 acre property project will cost an estimated $6.5 million and Culinaria is partnering with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) City Farm and the University of Houston’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

The project plans to promote and educate the importance of homegrown meals as well as to be aware of the food insecurity arising in San Antonio. For now, Taranto-Etheredge would like to focus on the next big phase of The Farm.

“What we do at Culinaria is education and highlighting the food and beverage seen around San Antonio,” continued Taranto-Etheredge. “We give funds to the CIA for scholarships, and we’re on the hunt for our new farm face. We have a great partnership with MIT, so we are looking for that farm face that will be our next big push.”

Culinaria is an independent, not-for-profit organization aimed at promoting San Antonio as a premier wine and food destination while fostering partnerships with community organizations. The volunteer board of directors represents the community and guides the organization in its mission.

For more information, visit www.culinariasa.org. To follow Culinaria’s next step, you can also follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/CulinariaSanAntonio, and Twitter and Instagram @CulinariaSA.