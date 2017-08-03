College student Jessica Medina fulfilling her baking dreams

By Nathaly Cruz

As one enters college, it is very common to switch majors once or twice. College student Jessica Medina was not the expectation of that. Originally from Laredo, Texas, the 28-year-old is a student at St. Philip’s College and currently part of their Culinary Arts program.

Growing up, Medina thought that she would eventually major in biology. As she took more and more classes she realized that biology was not for her.

“I was [a] biology major for the longest time and would sit in my classes and think ‘this isn’t for me.’ The only other thing I like doing was baking and cooking, and I figured ‘why not?’ It is really the only other thing I enjoy doing and couldn’t find boring,” said Medina.

She switched her major into something she loved: culinary arts.

Medina does not quite remember at what age she had fallen in love with baking, but she does remember how. “I just remember that I grew up close to my mom. I would always watch her when she would go grocery shopping and I would watch how and what she would pick out. Then I would watch her at home cook and bake and I just picked it up,” Medina continued.

In order to obtain experience, Medina interns at one of the most traditional bake shops in San Antonio, Panifico Bake Shop, located at 602 NW 24th St. In a phone interview with La Prensa, Medina narrated her journey and talked about her future plans.

Medina knew that in many internships, one does not get the full experience, so she was wary of where to go. She wanted to intern at place where she could actually be part of the experience, which made her select Panifico, where she gets paid for her work.

“I was pretty much looking for somewhere where I could be well balanced. I am studying both culinary and baking in pastier,” Medina said. “I was looking for somewhere I could express my creativity and also learn thing along the way. I have been hearing from other people that they didn’t learn as much at their internship or that they didn’t do as much, so I looked around and that is how ended up here.”

For Medina, this was more than just an internship. She applied everything she learned at school. “I have never made bread at school; I mean we learned the basics of bread at school. Here is bringing those techniques, those skills I learned and actually putting it them into use,” Medina said. “I have never done anything in specific like Mexican sweet breads or anything like that. Being on the [Panifico] food truck was a great experience as well.”

Jessica Medina’s has many plans for the future, but for now she is going to finish her last semester this fall and in the spring complete her major in restaurant management.

“I am actually getting another major in restaurant management in the spring; I need a few more classes for that so I figure ‘why not?’ Ideally I would like to open a small shop from my home, but at the same time I would like to apply at the University of Houston,” Medina continued.

Medina concluded the interview by saying she is very grateful by the opportunity the Migginis gave her. She also advises other young adults to not be afraid of trying new things.

“It took me a long time to find out what I love doing. So I would advise them not to worry. There are a lot of times where one gets out of high school and you start college and you have to know what you want to do,” Media encouraged. “I actually switched out different majors before I finally found what I like doing. Our school has a wonderful program and they are always willing to work with you. Sometimes it takes testing out the waters.”

For more information on all the programs St. Philip’s college has to offer please visit www.alamo.edu/spc/.