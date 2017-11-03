Café Zuca confections now available at H-E-B

With the holidays approaching, Twang announced that Café Zuca Flavored Sugar Toppings is now at H-E-B for all your sweetening needs.

Café Zuca Flavored Sugar Toppings has expanded on their line of delectable blends by creating exclusive flavors for H-E-B, including Pumpkin Spice and Hazelnut. A Latin-inspired line includes Horchata, Dulce de Leche and Tres Leches. Consumers can conveniently find Café Zuca Flavored Sugar Toppings in the sugar section of their local H-E-B grocery store.

H-E-B will carry nine flavors of Café Zuca, including the classic core flavors of Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Caramel which fans have long used to enhance the flavors of their homemade coffee roasts, cappuccino, espresso, hot chocolate and pastries. All blends are made with ingredients such as pure cane sugar and are free of artificial colors.

“This is something that will spice things up for your hot beverage in the morning,” said Edmundo Macias, marketing director for Twang. “The new flavors were inspired by the change in seasons. As the fall and winter come in, people will want flavors such as pumpkin spice. But at Twang, we also want to stay with our Texas roots.”

Café Zuca Flavored Sugar Toppings allow consumers to enjoy an affordable, at-home coffee customization experience. Initially only offered as a food service item in convenience stores, Café Zuca Flavored Sugar Toppings has received wonderful consumer feedback and as a result, will now join one of the most successful grocery retailers in the state.

The name Café Zuca pays homage to the word azucar, which means sugar in Spanish, while café suggests transforming a home into a cafe.

“We are very excited to have the Café Zuca line of flavored sugars on the shelves of H-E-B. This is a great line of unique flavors that pair perfectly with coffee or your favorite dessert,” said Kyle Gemmill, business development manager for H-E-B. “Our customers may have tried these products at the coffee station but now they’ll have the opportunity to use these products in their own home after a visit to their local H-E-B. Best of all, its manufactured here in Texas.”

Since 1986, Twang Partners has produced the highest quality products designed to enhance the taste, appearance and enjoyment of food and beverages. Twang Partners has successfully collaborated with some of the top food and beverage companies around the world to create innovative custom blends.

Aside from the flavors developed exclusively for H-E-B, Café Zuca’s core flavors are available for purchase nationwide and are sold in 3.17 oz. jars. For ordering information, please visit twang.com.