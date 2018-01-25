Business offers edible shape of love

Love comes in all shapes and sizes and Julie Ann Rader, owner of Sweet Circles of Love, has assured that with her company offers everyone’s favorite dessert: cookies.

The sweet business opened last year in the comfort of Rader’s home and offers cookies in nibble shape (1/8 oz.), love bites (1/4 oz.), love shares (1/2 oz), love big (1.4 oz), love large (4.9 oz) and love XL (6.4 oz). Once she gets the sizes right, customers can choose Love Cookies, made with pecans, chocolate and oatmeal. Her menu also includes painted sugar cookies.

Her passion for baking may have started at a young age, however, the idea to create this business started with encouragement from a friend who thought her Love cookies were worth selling. At first, Rader was a little nervous on where to start until she talked to her hairdresser, who referred her to do research under the Cottage Law.

“I was in a job transition phase and I [thought] it would cost a lot of money to open a business,” said Rader to La Prensa. “I told my hairstylist and she goes ‘My sister bakes in Dallas at home and she is under The Cottage Law.’ I researched it and figured out that I can follow the cottage law and this was the beginning of my business.”

Under the Cottage Law, business owners can sell under their home non-potentially hazardous foods including cookies, and prepared in owner’s home kitchen. With a food handler’s card, business owners must package the food to prevent contamination, unless the item is too large or bulky to fit conventional packaging, such as a wedding cake and label the food.

These were rules Rader could easily follow and started her business last August with her Love Cookies. She wanted to start out a simple business until customers suggested adding a sugar cookie to the menu.

She wanted to make a unique kind of sugar cookie that stood out from competition and the idea of hand painting the cookie came after a client requested Batman sugar cookies. From that point on, she decided to hand paint everything from logos, holiday themed and school spirit.

“The sugar cookie is a three day process that takes a little bit longer, but they are still soft and fresh,” explained Rader. “When you place an order, it is made it exactly the day you order or just the day before depending on when you need them. I had people keep asking about sugar cookies because they are very popular I wanted to do something simple.”

With her business starting a successful streak in-house with a simple menu, Rader enjoys the pace she is going to fill her clients with love of cookies at any size. She hopes to continue growing her client base and is already contemplating whether to expand the menu in the near future to eventually opening her own brick and mortar.

“I hope my business will continue to grow and expand to bigger opportunities. Down the line, maybe I’ll get a brick and mortar or pair up with someone,” concluded Rader. “Right now, I am happy to get the word out of what my business is and how my products stand out from store bought goods.”

If you are interested in trying cookies filled with love in different sizes, visit www.sweetcirclesoflove.com for more information on packages or call (210) 303-LOVE (5683).