Bubble Waffle Bar satisfies summer cravings

This is one hot and humid summer, and to cool off, there is one bar that will satisfy your scrumptiously sweet tooth without going overboard with the sugar.

Bubble Waffle Bar, located at 7755 Eckhert Rd.,opened their doors in early May and is the first bar to create waffle creations ranging from ice cream all the way to sandwiches and pizza. Co-Owner JR Gallegos wanted to spark his passion of baking with the help of his waffle machine.

Gallegos received a waffle machine for Christmas from a relative three-and-half years ago and started creating experiments at barbecues and family gatherings. With this delicious success, Gallegos was ready to bring his creative creations to the San Antonio market. For the past month, customers keep coming back for more.

“These were just ideas that I wanted to achieve and give it a little twist. I got something in my head and I started cooking it and just went for the opportunity,” said Gallegos. “It is something that San Antonio, or Texas for that matter, doesn’t see a lot. My concept is that we are 80-90 percent bigger than my competitor because I have a big menu and I do different flavored waffles.”

I recently went to go visit the bar and must say that this is one of the best “Cocinas” I have gotten the opportunity to try. The first creation tasted was the Crazy Strawberry Milkshake with cotton candy, whipped cream and toppings involving sprinkles, a cookie and Fruity Pebbles. It was beautiful to look at and once I took a sip, it was creamy and tasted natural. The strawberries and ice cream were the only form of sugar you can taste, and I would recommend sharing it because I could not finish it.

Gallegos also unveiled exclusively to La Prensa a Cotton Candy Wrap. If you were in need of a sugar rush, I would highly recommend it. The fading cotton candy pairs well with the creamy texture of the ice cream.

Another taste-worthy item is the Matcha waffle, stuffed with ice cream, and topped with whipped cream. he Matcha waffle was fluffy, crispy and warm enough to compliment with the soft rainbow ice cream. Matcha has a strong flavor; however, Gallegos put just the right amount to after series of experiments to perfect the recipe.

The Piña Colada Bubble Tea was also a tasty creamy creation. There is a recent a trend in making milkshakes or bubble tea an Instagram-worthy picture, however, not many live up to the flavor. Bubble Waffle Bar is the exception to that rule, and executed making the bubble tea attractive as well as the tasty. Gallegos is modest with the sugar in his sweet menu.

The next phase of my tasting was mixing sweet with salty: Ham Bubble Sandwich. Adorned with cheese, lettuce and guacamole, it’s a great fusion of sweet, crunchy bread, and melted cheese.

The last thing I tried on the menu was Chicken and Waffles. Gallegos highly recommends trying this popular dish with a chocolate waffle because it gives a different taste than the typical vanilla option. Biting into it, I enjoyed the crunch of both to the chicken and the waffle. Add a drizzle of syrup to the dish and you will be golden.

Overall, I am so happy that Gallegos put his ideas into a fabulous restaurant that deserves to have a line outside the door. It was not too sweet, only crunch to create a breakfast item into a lunch or dessert option.

Gallegos continues to find how to expand on his menu and the restaurant by adding gummy bears and bubble gum into waffles. As a diabetic himself, Gallegos is also mindful of customers who are looking to control their sugar intake and will eventually have gluten-free options as well.

“In five years, I would like to see five more stores; I already did the franchise application, so I am ready for the next step into the future,” concluded Gallegos.

Bubble Waffle Bar is opened Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 12 to 7. For more information, call (210) 425-9813 or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bubblewafflebar/ and Instagram under @bubblewafflebar.