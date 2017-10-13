Brew’s Lee Tea Station ready with unique menu

Brew’s Lee Tea Station is headed to 4009 Broadway Street, near the Witte Museum, in the next few weeks to serve tea-infused drinks sourced from around the world.

Whether you are in the mood for dairy or non-dairy, tapioca pearls or coffee jelly, extra sweet or just right, Brew’s Lee looks to make your order Tea-rrific. The concept came from owners and couple Frances and Bill Lee, both of whom are tapping into their roots, who were looking for a delicious bubble tea that reminds them of home, while earning a degree at University at the Incarnate Word (UIW). However, there was much to be desired when compared to Taiwan and the Philippines.

“We were both international students at UIW, where we first met, and spent our university life here for almost 12 years,” expounded Mrs. Lee to La Prensa. “While studying here, we would sometimes crave for bubble tea but it was hard to find one that uses real tea leaves in their drinks.”

After graduating, the couple went back to Taiwan, with Mrs. Lee is from Philippines, and started learning about how to make tea. They drove to the high mountains to see tea plantations, did extensive research, and even traveled to Japan, Indonesia and Hong Kong to absorb their findings.

When they returned to San Antonio, they were prepared to bring their tea education to the UIW area. When coming up with the menu, they wanted to do the classics, but with a twist. They came up with unique flavors including Honey Galaxy, Lemon Unicorn and Glowing Tea Honey Calamansi (Philippine Lime). They also came up with the split cup for those who are torn about which two flavors that they were interested in trying.

“I also wanted to let customers know that bubble in bubble tea doesn’t mean tapioca pearls but bubbles forming on top of the drink when shaken,” said Mrs. Lee. “I want to stress that these may look colorful, but they have no artificial food colors and flavors. The vibrant colors are from a very healthy plant full of antioxidants found in India and Southeast Asia.”

The loose-leaf teas on the menu are sourced from Taiwan, Japan and the domestically. The dairy and non-dairy products are sourced locally. It was critical for the duo to make au natural tea, while tasting good to provide their customers with the benefits of tea.

Once they open their store, the couple plans to educate consumers on the health benefits of tea including reducing the risk of cancer, carry high levels of antioxidants and easing your digestive track. The store plans on educating the public about the importance of drinking tea by offering special tea drinks once a week labeled as the “Special Drink of the Day.”

As they prepare for their opening, Brew’s Lee is also looking to hire college students interested in earning an extra income, as both are well aware of the financial demands of being a full-time student.

“We have both been in that situation in the past and we wanted to give back. We will also be offering discounts to military personnel, students and teachers,” concluded Mrs. Lee.

For more information, visit www.brewsleetea.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/brewsleetea/ and Instagram under @brewsleetea.