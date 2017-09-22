Boss Bagel comes to S.A.

Boss Bagel, located at 6458 N. New Braunfels, has recently opened their doors in San Antonio to out of the box bagels involves more diverse bagels and schmear flavors.

Standing for “Bagels On Southern soil,” Boss prides itself on serving up bagels that are neither “New York-style” nor “Montreal-style,” but delicious equally. That’s because Owners and couple Christie and Chef Brannon Soileau, both graduates from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), returned to old-world basics.

When Mr. Soileau was offered a teaching position at the CIA at the Pearl, the couple made the decision to move out of New York where he taught for seven years. He was happy to be transferred to San Antonio to get out of the snow and be around family.

“We love San Antonio and we want to make it our permanent home, so we wanted to do something on our own and one thing that New York is known for is bagels,” said Mrs. Soileau. “There’s a few places in the U.S. including Vermont, NYC, California, Seattle and Philadelphia, but, no other place in Texas that does this method.”

All of Boss’s bagels are hand-rolled before they’re boiled in honey water and baked in a wood-fire oven molding into a sweet and dense bagel. If you want proof, this entire process is on full display at the store as you walk in.

Mr. Soileau’s chef-inspired menu includes uncommon schmears, house toppings and lever-pressed espresso. Currently, he is on a mission to find a company that makes local or statewide cream cheese, as the store goes through 150 pounds a week. With the cream cheese they currently have, Mr. Soileau makes the mixtures himself including smoked salmon and trout cream cheese.

The bagel making starts at 1 am when Mr. Soileau wakes up to make it by the store at 2 am to start prepping the bagels. As part owner and chef of the new store, its very exhausting to go on for two hours of sleep and not having a day off. However, Chef Soileau enjoys the challenges his new endeavor is giving him, something that does not bore him and something that feels like he is working on a puzzle.

“This is what new business takes and if you want it to survive, you have to bust your bum to make it work,” expressed Mr. Soileau. “I’m working hard to handle the ups and the minor downs including dealing with humidity, with wood, the moisture in the wood, things like that. However, Boss Bagel is going to be a winner and I am glad that I took this challenge. The only product that is not made here is ketchup.”

Overall, the stellar bagel experience Boss offers stands out from its competition of well-known chains. They both discussed that they wanted to expand their business to satellite locations in the city and expand all around Texas. Mr. Soileau, however, wants to go global with his brand, confident that his product will be a guaranteed success in Asia.

The world is a big place and I want them to enjoy what I have to offer,” continued Mr. Soileau. “I want to go to Asia because bread is a big thing over there in countries including Singapore, Korea and Thailand. They love bread because they don’t have sweets, cakes, pie and croissant, and to open that door for them will make it a success in business.”

Boss Bagel is opened Tuesday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm. For more information, visit www.bossbagel.com or call (210) 504-4888. You can also visit the Boss Bagel adventures on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/bossbagel/, Instagram under @bossbagels and Twitter under @BossBagels.