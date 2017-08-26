Biga On The Banks delivers remarkable Restaurant Week menu

As San Antonio Restaurant Week (SARW) comes to a close, there was one particular restaurant that provided many dishes worth trying, whether savory or sweet.

Biga On The Banks, located at 203 S St. Mary’s St., was one of this year’s Restaurant Week candidates that highlighted fine dining in the Riverwalk. All participating restaurants donated a portion of their proceeds to further Culinaria’s mission and continued outreach initiatives. With each meal ordered, restaurants will donate one dollar from each lunch menu and two dollars from each dinner menu ordered.

I recently went to go try the Restaurant Week Menu and I was happy to be surrounded in a relaxing ambience overlooking the revitalized Riverwalk. I was happily greeted by my waiter who offered a special menu that offered everything from salads to steak.

For my first course, I tried the Chicken-fried Oysters with squid ink linguini, swiss chard, pancetta and whole grain mustard hollandaise. Biting into the oyster, there was crunchiness on the outside, then chewy and sour on the inside. As I was enjoying the dish, I just wish there was more of a bigger portion because it was enjoyable.

Another first course that I tried was the Falafel And Summer Melon with beet pickled lotus root with cucumber dipping sauce. The dish had a hint of sweet, tart and sour. The falafel paired well with the dipping sauce giving adding an essence of savory to the dish.

Next, I went on to try the second courses that consisted of ravioli and every form of fish you can think of. The Crispy Summer Squash Ratatouille with heirloom tomato jam, whipped goat cheese left something to be desired. The taste of the goat cheese overpowered the dish, and the inside of the ratatouille would have tasted better if they just kept the squash and hadn’t added a filling.

The next dish from the second course that was offered was Close-to-Bouillabaisse of Texas Shrimp with scallop, mussels, clams, snapper, tuna and mahi-mahi served with saffron rouille. This was my favorite dish on the menu because the base provided an amazing taste of all the fishes. The Texas shrimp was also grilled to perfection, having only a hint of gummy, but a lot of flavor of New Orleans.

The third course, also my favorite, was the dessert. The first dessert I tried was the Chocolate flan, which was a little too sweet for me; but I did enjoy putting the brownie, cajeta, whipped cream and strawberries together to still get a taste of the whipped cream and ice cream without the overpowering flavor of chocolate.

I did enjoy the Crepe Suzette, with crème fraiche ice cream and citrus tuile. Although not a big fan of fruit desserts, this one was the exception because it was not too sweet. After trying the dessert, I realized that eating a dessert with plain ingredients is a new option to try.

Overall, my experience at Biga on the Banks was a memorable one that had good dishes as well as those that left more to be desired. If you are interested in trying Biga On The Banks, call (210) 225-0722 or visit www.opentable.com to make reservations. The restaurant is open Sunday through Monday and Wednesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.biga.com.