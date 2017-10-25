Austin Eastciders presents fall inspired cocktail

This season, Austin Eastciders would like to present ‘Eastciders’ fanatics with a cocktail that will make their drink, spicy and sweet for their season.

At the Eastciders offices and brewery, caramel apples are no longer just a fall favorite. The cocktail is a treat with a boozy twist and will leave many wondering why apple picking season and fall festivals are not just made year round.

The best part of this drink, which includes Eastciders Original Dry Cider, is that the beverage is gluten free. Austin Eastciders vice president of marketing Dave Rule, expounded that this particular beverage is perfect as a breakfast cocktail and for dessert.

“With the hard alcohol, the cinnamon and maple, it’s a great ball of expression as a cider cocktail, making the cider come through,” said Rule to La Prensa. “It really celebrates the cider, it also celebrates the incredible journey of the hands that it came from and in this case, it was Dalen McMillon, bar manager at Picnik.”

In order to celebrate the colder months ahead, here is the Caramel Apple Cocktail:

Ingredients

4 oz Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider

1.5 oz Balcones Rumble (grain free spirit)

1.5 oz maple syrup 3/4 tsp cinnamon

Procedure

Stir over ice

Strain and pour

Garnish with apple slices

This particular beverage is not overpowering like is often found in chain restaurants. In fact, it gives many the lovely journey of flavor notes with the maple syrup and cinnamon.

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas. The company uses all-natural ingredients and bittersweet apples to create authentic traditionally inspired examples of ‘The Original Drink of America.’

Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has five cider varieties, including Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Hopped Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, and Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider.

This winter, they will be providing a limited release oak barrel that use to age red wine. Now that the wine has been extracted, the barrel now stores cider. They hope to build new products at an affordable price point to add more build flavor profiles with a strong expression of cider that will be palatable.

“Our goal as a company is to bring craft cider to the masses. We have something up our sleeve this upcoming March, and we will talk about that in January,” continued Rule. “We have an awesome fermentation team that comes up to develop new ideas on what product should be next. We are also opening a tasting room in east Austin in the coming weeks to rotate and create more offerings that are limited releases.”

Austin Eastciders products are available in reputable retailers, including HEB, Target and Whole Foods, and bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders products are five percent ABV and are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans and by draft.

In all of their current markets Austin Eastciders also hosts several “tap takeover” events each month, where fans can sample limited release offerings and special tasting experiences. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.