Hello, brothers and sisters in rock! It’s that time of year again- packed shopping malls, horrible drivers, and Christmas music. If you’re like me, you dread hearing the same versions of the same Christmas songs, and it always seems like it starts a littler earlier every year. But if you want to rock Santa’s snow boots off and go up Rudolph’s red nose with a rubber hose, then I have a surprise for you! May I present the Five Rockin’ Christmas Albums You NEED To Own.

Chicago – What’s it Gonna Be, Santa?

Originally released in 1998 as Chicago 25- The Christmas Album, the band decided to record six extra songs and repackage the album in 2003. While the original is good, the songs recorded and added for the re-release are excellent and the album itself benefits from the change in the track listing order. I’ll go to my grave proclaiming the greatness of this band, and though they lost their way during the 80’s and struggled throughout the 90’s, this album just sounds cool. Making new Christmas music that is both technically brilliant and exciting while bringing new life to the standards, Chicago sounds better on this record than they had in a long time. If you want to hear some of the best Christmas music of the last twenty years, you’ll find it here.

Various Artists– We Wish You a Metal X-Mas and a Headbanging New Year

Meet the most metal Christmas album ever forged. This compilation of Christmas Classics features rock and metal legends Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Lemmy (Motörhead), Billy Gibbons ( ZZ Top), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Alice Cooper, Ronnie James Dio…and that’s just on the first few songs! As a guitar player, the list of guys who played on this record is pretty much a who’s who of guitarists. The previously mentioned Rev. Billy G, Tony Iommi, George Lynch, Michael Schenker, John 5, Jon Donais, Scott Ian, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse,… this is someone’s guitar Dream Team! If you’re unsure of how you feel about rock or heavy metal versions of Christmas songs, you need to start here… this album will make you a believer!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra– The Christmas Trilogy

The only premier heavy metal band almost exclusively associated with Christmas, Tran-Siberian Orchestra has gained a huge following over the last 20-plus years on the strength of their live shows and consistency of their recorded music. TSO is like a heavy metal Swiss Army knife; they’re progressive, they’re classical, they do Christmas music and they do Beethoven. Through masterful interpretations of Christmas standards seamlessly woven with their own compositions, their three Christmas Albums all tell their own tale of loss and redemption. Christmas Eve and Other Stories (1996), The Christmas Attic (1998), and The Lost Christmas Eve (2004) are all worth picking up, especially if you love the sound of a heavy metal orchestra. If you like the Christmas Trilogy, the band also has several other albums of original music (including an amazing Beethoven-themed metal opera fusion album) that are worth a listen. There is no such thing as too much awesome.

The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album

Ok, if you’re done laughing at me and/or scratching your head, allow me to make a statement. The Beach Boys are amazing musicians (especially Brian Wilson) and they are criminally underrated when it comes to the strength and creativity of their compositions. Don’t believe me? Watch a documentary about the recording of Pet Sounds and then come talk to me. The band wrote five original songs for their Christmas album and they really should be better known among fans of their greatest hits. Backed by a forty-one piece orchestra (yes, really), the Boys sound inspired, and the album structure is solid. I wouldn’t be surprised if their version of “Frosty the Snowman” or “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” becomes the one that stays in your head for the other 364 days of the year. Christmas in July is a real thing, and you can hear the snow falling on the palm trees when you’re listening to The Beach Boys sing “Santa Clause is Coming to Town.”

Rob Halford– Winter Songs

I’ll be the first to admit, when this album was released in 2009, I was highly skeptical. I love Halford. He’s a beast and a legend, a metal god amongst common men. But a Christmas album? Alas, I was a fool for ever doubting him. If you’re thinking that a Rob Halford Christmas album must sound like a metal demon screaming “Oh Holy Night”, you’re wrong. While the voice of “Hell Bent for Leather” and “Breaking the Law” certainly does keep his signature sound and style for the album, and though it’s definitely a heavy metal Christmas album, his voice is true to the music and lends each song a dignified edge. If you like Rob Halford and you like Christmas, you’ll be happy with Winter Songs. Buy it, mortals.

With this list, you’re sure to find a way to survive, and possibly enjoy, the Christmas music of the holidays (and maybe even piss off your in-laws). Until next time, keep it cranked it up to eleven! If you’re enjoying reading this column as much as I am writing it, or you hate it and want to verbally abuse me, send me an email! robertgomez09@gmail.com