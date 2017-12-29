Fireworks and pets don’t mix

By Animal Care Services

As San Antonians gear up for family get togethers and upcoming fireworks displays, they should keep in mind not everyone will be impressed with the holiday celebrations. Pets can become very frightened by all the noise and commotion we take for granted on New Year’s. Planning ahead and using some basic precautions can help make this holiday a festive one for all of your four legged friends. Animal Care Services offers these tips to protect your pet this holiday:

Pets don’t like loud noises . Fireworks displays are no place for pets. Leave them at home in a secured, quiet area where they will be safe.

. Fireworks displays are no place for pets. Leave them at home in a secured, quiet area where they will be safe. Give your pet some peace and quiet . A closed off area inside your home can be a blessing for a pet nervous about all the noise and commotion associated with the festivities. Remember! Some pets get destructive when they’re frightened so be sure to remove anything your pet could destroy. Try to provide some toys to occupy your pet while you’re out. If your pet is crate trained, make sure they can curl up inside if they get scared. Fresh food and water are a must and a treat or two wouldn’t hurt either.

NEVER leave pets unattended outside, even in a fenced yard or on a tether. Pets can overreact when they're scared and that dog who'd never leave your yard before could easily dig a hole under the fence to escape the noise. Fear of the fireworks and outside gatherings can also cause your pet to become dangerously entangled in their tether. By LAW, tethered dogs must have a collar and chain tethers of any weight are not allowed per a recent revision to San Antonio's animal care ordinance.

Protect your pet from pranksters. Many animal cruelty cases start out as what some consider "harmless pranks." But there's nothing harmless about shooting fireworks at a pet. Bring outdoors pets indoors, at least for the evening. Animal Care Services will investigate anyone suspected of cruelly treating any animal.

A collar and microchip ID can help your pet get back home if they get lost. Roaming animals stand the risk of being picked up by the city's Animal Care Officers. Your pet's ID is more than their ticket home…City microchip licenses are the law and can be implanted anytime during regular ACS business hours.

Your veterinarian and local pet stores have a variety of remedies available to soothe your pet’s nerves and set your mind at ease as well.

Animal Care Services will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and be closed entirely for New Year’s Day but Animal Care Officers are still on the job.

The shelter will re-open at 11 am, January 2nd for residents interested in adopting a pet or who may have lost their pet during the holiday.