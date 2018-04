Fiesta Noche del Río en su 62 aniversario: tributo al tricentenario de San Antonio

New Startup Cuba Documentary Series Puts The Cuban Entrepreneurial Spirit On Display NEW YORK, NY – April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE – HISPANICIZE WIRE) — Startup Cuba, a nine-episode weekly documentary series about the Communist run island’s “cuentapropistas” (entrepreneurs), releases its first episode today. As Raul Castro prepares to hand the reins to the first non-Castro in sixty years, Startup Cuba takes viewers to Cuba, deep into the grittiest, most inspiring …

Job and Internship Opportunities Abound at Hispanicize Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair MIAMI, FL – April 6, 2018 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Organizers of Hispanicize 2018 today announced the companies and organizations that will be recruiting for full-time, part-time and internship positions in marketing, advertising, PR, and journalism at the inaugural Hispanicize Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair. The job/career fair is slated for Wednesday, April 18th …