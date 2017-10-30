Fashion show advocates for breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer survivors modeled designer garments at the fourth annual Hope on the Runway in order to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

Organized by Fa-Boob-Licious; a non-profit breast cancer advocate group, Hope on the Runway showcased fashion through the eyes of breast cancer survivors of all ages.

The event took place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Friday Oct. 27 and featured music by the XFactor band, poetry reading and a silent auction.

“Hope on the Runway originated in 2013 while brainstorming amongst our team on ways to raise money and create awareness,” said Jovahna Gonzalez, vice president of Fa-Boob-Licious. “I have always been interested in fashion, production and entertainment, so I suggested us doing a fashion show. After a year of consideration, our organization agreed to give it a go and Hope on the Runway came to fruition.”

This year, Hope on the Runway’s model line up included 23 female survivors and one male survivor, all in different stages of cancer treatment.

“The ultimate goal of the event is to raise funds, awareness and to deposit in our breast cancer survivor models love, confidence, motivation and significance,” Gonzalez said. “The biggest reward is to see the smiles and lasting memories this evening brings to our survivors.”

After announcing a model call-back in August, the non-profit group selected the 24 models through a drawing.

“We feel that each individual story is worth sharing and worthy of praise for their courage. Unfortunately, we can only pick 20-25 at a time. We find that this is the best way to give them all a fair chance,” Gonzalez said.

Julian Gold and M. Andrews Sartorial Luxury Collection provided the clothing worn by the survivors during the outdoors fashion show, whose theme, “A Moonlight Affair,” set the tone for the elegant and fashionable evening.

“What we look forward to the most is the event coming to complete fruition, full with individuals who support our models, organization and our mission,” Gonzalez said. “We have grown in venue size, production, sponsorships and partnerships. Our personal expectations and that from one another are at another level that they might have not been before.”

As part of a series of local events taking place throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hope on the Runway aimed to increase awareness in San Antonio about the significance of timely breast cancer detection through screenings and self-examinations. The event also encouraged health and wellness and assisted families with support and resources that will help through their breast cancer journey.

“The San Antonio community has embraced this event in ways that we never imagined. We have major corporations sponsoring, individuals making donations, companies purchasing seats for survivors and their families. We have city officials, local athletes and musicians in attendance and the number of supporters grows every year,” Gonzalez said.

This year, Fa-Boob-Licious teamed up with Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit group that provides an angel of support to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

“I pray and declare Hope on the Runway going to a whole other level,” Gonzalez said. “I believe that if we continue to put in the effort as a team, we can make this event an official city event and possibly spread awareness in other cities and states.”